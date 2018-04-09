A HAGGIS maker has defended its decision to dress up Scotland's national dish with Union Flag packaging.

Stahly Quality Food are marketing their signature Scottish food as the "Great British Haggis" made with "the finest British ingredients".

Some consumers have contacted the firm to question their decision.

Elaine Lloyd said: "Absolutely disgusted that a Glenrothes company can put a Union Jack and British instead of Scottish on their haggis. Boycott Stahly quality foods."

Andy Braes added: "I have just emailed Stahly to question their marketing of haggis as British suggest we all do the same."

One contacted the Scottish Government's social media channel and asked: "Can you please advise if Scotland can prevent the insidious absorption of proud Scottish produce into Union Jack wearing British produce? Referring today to the outrageously named Great British Haggis from Stahly foods. Surely we must protect from creeping British?"

Ruth Watson of Keep Scotland the Brand said: "Scotland as a brand is known around the world so why wouldn't anyone use that to their biggest advantage.

"Scotland is the brand and clear labels provide consumer confidence. Local provenance is good for global sales."

But Gary Ether said the Great British Haggis is only "one of a range of Haggis products produced by Stahly which is a long established Scottish company". He added: "Any nationalists who have a problem with this need to get a life instead of being whinging losers."

And the Glenrothes firm, which also has other products titled "Scottish Haggis" said they were merely trying to broaden the appeal of haggis.

The firm's promotional material states that the Great British Haggis is the latest addition to its haggis family, which also includes "Traditional Scotch Haggis In a Skin".

"Made, of course, with the finest traditional ingredients, this modern take on the original Scotch Haggis is dressed to appeal to a wider audience," they say.

"In a smart new coat of red, white and blue with a subtle hint of tartan to retain its proud Scottish heritage, the new Great British Haggis is a very modern version of a very traditional product.

"The Great British Haggis is the traditional Stahly haggis made from the original Stahly family recipe. As with the very origins of the haggis itself, the Stahly haggis has been adapted, improved and developed over the years while retaining its original charm.

"A blend of the finest lamb, oatmeal and spices, Stahly Quality Foods’ Great British Haggis is a welcome addition to the haggis range."

A similar Scotland the Brand row erupted at the Royal Highland Show following claims of "Union Jacking" of Scottish produce and landmarks.

Some became enraged that this year's show included posters of famous Scottish landmarks such as the Kelpies and the Forth Bridge and food such as Stornoway Black Pudding accompanying a 'Britain is great' slogan.

Pictures featuring some of Scotland's most iconic features were turned into 'Britain is Great' posters at an official UK government stall at the show which was visited by Scottish Secretary David Mundell and the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove.

Walkers Shortbread was at the centre of a further outcry when it began using Union Flag branding on what they described as a niche novelty products sold in London and abroad as gift items.

Joint managing director Jim Walker hit back at those saying they would avoid the company products for using Union Flag branding saying such boycotts are "killing Scottish jobs"

Two years ago protesters descended on Scotland's most famous confectionary firm, Tunnock's following reports that the biscuit maker had added the Union Flag to branding for its exported products.

Other products that some have taken offence to being branded as British include whisky and even the famous painting the Monarch of the Glen.

In October a #ScotlandThe Brand campaign was started to protest against the increasing number of Union flags that have replaced the Saltire on Scottish produce.

Ken Stahly, the company owner, said: “Stahly Quality Foods has been a proudly Scottish, family-run butcher since 1923. Our haggis is created to our own special recipe and is loved in Scotland and across the world.

“The newest addition to our range is of course essentially Scottish (made in Scotland with Scottish ingredients) but with packaging that aims to broaden the appeal of our classic national dish.”