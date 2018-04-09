SCOTLAND have qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time after a 2-1 victory over Albania in Elbasan.

Jane Ross clinched victory with a 68th-minute header after Megi Doci had cancelled out Kim Little's ninth-minute opener.

The result took Scotland to the top of Group Two above Switzerland, who were held to a goalless draw by Poland and will now play in bext summers finals in France.

Coach Shelley Kerr said: "I’m lost for words. I don’t know what to say apart from we knew the game would be tough.

"Throughout the campaign, Albania have caused problems because teams haven’t dealt with the physical side of the game.

"Throughout the campaign we’ve deserved it. The players have grown and grown and grown. I’m so proud for everyone involved in the girls’ and women’s game in Scotland.

"I’m a bit emotional right now – I’m so proud of them."

England, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy and Spain have all qualified automatically along with Scotland from Europe's seven groups.

The Swiss drop into the play-offs along with Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark, but only one of those will make it to the finals Scotland forward Erin Cuthbert said: "Utterly speechless. It's probably the best moment of my life - I can't really do this without crying.

"It's always hard when you're relying on other results but we had to do what we could on our pitch. Albania made it really tough for us but champions finds a way to win and we did that.

"Every single one of these girls deserve to go to the World Cup - by far the best moment of my life."