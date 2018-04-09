FANS groups have told police there should be an independent probe into the crush at the Old Firm clash at Parkhead in wich five people were injured.

Police Scotland launched a review of what happened after supporters received treatment by first aiders outside Parkhead on Janefield Street in the lead up to the Celtic v Rangers game on Sunday.

On Tuesday police held what was described as a "thorough and comprehensive de-brief" with Celtic officials in the wake of the row that fans said put lives at risk.

It has emerged that police later met with supporters organisations who have been gathering information about what happened.

The Hoops supporters and shareholders group Celtic Trust said: There was a very focused discussion on the kind of response that is needed in terms of working out what happened, why and what needs to be done.

"All groups were united in calling for a full independent, robust and transparent review where all parties including fans will be heard and the appropriate lessons learned. It was felt that this was vital to rebuilding confidence among fans that their safety is paramount."

The Celtic Trust previously called for people with insight over "what sounds like a serious safety issue" to contact them so that they can get a full picture to take up with the club and the police.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said the meeting with Celtic was "very constructive".

"There were a number of points discussed and actions which will be taken forward," he said.

“Later this week I will meet with representatives from Celtic FC supporters clubs regarding any concerns they may have. “I am aware of a lot of conflicting information being circulated regarding what took place on Sunday."

He said there was no evidence to support suggestions that a gate on Janefield Street was closed at any time in the lead up to kick off. It had been suggested by some that that contributed to the congestion.

“I would like to reiterate that the safety of people attending football matches remains the absolute priority for Police Scotland," said Chief Supt McInulty.

"In realising that the area was becoming overcrowded, officers and stewards acted quickly to stop further people entering Janefield Street, which was in line with our tried and tested plans for this type of situation.

"Had it not been for their actions there could have been a far more serious outcome and I am grateful to them for the professional manner in which they responded.

“We will continue to work with Celtic FC and with the supporters to learn from Sunday and to improve future policing and stewarding operations.”

Celtic apologised for the incident and said it would investigate the events which came as new segregation and access arrangements were introduced.

The club's fan liaison officer John Paul Taylor said the club would be investigating "to ensure no recurrence" by what he described as an "overcrowding issue" at Parkhead's North Stand.

One man was taken to hospital after falling from a wall while four others were treated before going into the ground. Hundreds of fans were estimated to have been left stuck on the way to their North Stand seats before the 12pm kick off.

James Kelly, the Labour MSP for Glasgow, who spearheaded the bid to repeal the Offensive Behaviour at Football law in the the Scottish Parliament, said: "If it is the case as stated...that Police Scotland sent police horses into what was clearly a chaotic situation there will need to be a serious review in relation to this incident. It also reinforces the need for an independent review of policing of football matches."