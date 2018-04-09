THE Labour leadership has backed down in the row over the definition of anti-Semitism by adopting all of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's[IHRA] examples of prejudice against Jews.

But Jeremy Corbyn caused fresh controversy after issuing a personal statement to the party’s ruling National Executive Committee, which said: “It cannot be considered racist to treat Israel like any other state or assess its conduct against the standards of international law.

“Nor should it be regarded as anti-Semitic to describe Israel, its policies or the circumstances around its foundation as racist because of their discriminatory impact or to support another settlement of the Israel-Palestine conflict.”

While the NEC said it welcomed the party leader’s contribution, it did not endorse his statement and it was withdrawn. Instead, the ruling body approved remarks emphasising the freedom of expression on Israel and the rights of Palestinians.

Jennifer Gerber, the Director of Labour Friends of Israel, criticised the party leader’s statement, saying: “It is contemptible but utterly unsurprising that Jeremy Corbyn prioritised and fought for the right of anti-Semites to describe the world’s only Jewish state as racist in a meeting supposedly about combating anti-Semitism."

Labour backbencher Ian Austin, the adopted son of Jewish refugees, suggested Mr Corbyn’s statement showed why Labour “under his leadership had got itself into this terrible mess”.

The Midlands MP added: “You would have thought after the last few months that he would understand the hurt and distress that has been caused to Jewish people of Britain.”

Earlier, police were in attendance at Labour’s London HQ as rival groups of demonstrators protested about the party's response to anti-Semitism.

Groups including Jewish Voice for Labour called on the NEC to resist calls to adopt the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism; they argue it restricts freedom to criticise Israel's actions against Palestinians.

Rival protesters, wrapped in Israeli flags, condemned Labour as "for the many, not the Jew".

Mr Corbyn used a back entrance to enter Labour's HQ, avoiding a small group of protesters, who remained at the front of the building.

After a four-hour meeting, the NEC adopted the IHRA definition with the clarification on free speech.

Marie van der Zyl, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said the NEC’s decision was the “right call” but it was only the beginning and firm action had to be taken against anti-Semites in the party.

"Labour must resolve the outstanding cases; introduce greater transparency to the disciplinary process; tackle the culture of the problem of anti-Semitism and introduce education and training.

"In addition, Jeremy Corbyn needs to apologise for past anti-Semitic comments and affiliations," she added.

Labour Against Anti-Semitism said it was disappointed the NEC had “diminished the IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism via the attachment of a 'clarification' that risks giving racists in the party a get out of jail card”.

In Scotland, the Scottish Parliamentary Labour Party also voted to back adopting the IHRA definition with all the examples but did not vote on the extra clarification on free speech. It is understood that because there was no option to vote on the extra clarification Richard Leonard, the party leader, did not vote.

However, a Scottish Labour spokesman, who declined to comment on leaks about the SPLP, stressed: “Richard Leonard has been clear that there is no place for anti-Semitism in the Labour Party and now hopes all members can work together to rebuild trust and faith between the party and the Jewish community."

In a separate development, Susan Dalgety, a former deputy leader of Edinburgh Council, quit the party, claiming it had been subject to a “hostile takeover”.

In an emotional Facebook post, Ms Dalgety, who was formerly Labour's chief press officer, said the party she had loved was dead and she blamed Mr Corbyn’s leadership.

Last week, veteran Labour MP Frank Field resigned the party whip, blaming a "culture of intolerance, nastiness and intimidation".