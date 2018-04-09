CAMPAIGNERS are celebrating after hearing that so-called Finn's Law aimed at giving police dogs "the protection they deserve" is to be introduced this parliamentary year.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the move in her parliamentary programme for the coming year.

She said the Scottish Government would also bring in Finn’s Law by 2021, which will lead to tougher punishments for those who attack service animals such as police dogs.

Currently, it is not a specific crime to kill or injure a police dog in Scotland, but with the UK Government having signalled its support for such a change, SNP ministers are being encouraged to follow suit.

The Team Finn group that has been campaigning for the change said they were "delighted".

A spokesman said: "It's time for Finn's Law. No longer will our brave service animals be second class."

Pc Dave Wardell, from Hertfordshire, began campaigning for the reform after his police dog Finn was injured with a knife as they attempted to make an arrest in 2016.

A petition from Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr for Finn’s Law – which would make it a specific offence to attack a service animal – to be introduced in Scotland attracted the support of almost 40,000 people.

As well as protecting police dogs and horses and animals working with the fire service, military and other public services, such a law could also be applied to assistance animals such as guide dogs.

At Westminster, the law protecting police dogs and horses which was delayed by an MP moved a step closer to being passed.

Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope objected to the proposed Animal Welfare (Service) Bill and a bill concerning upskirting on June 15.

The bill was tabled by Conservative MP Sir Oliver Heald, who shouted "at last" after it was passed, while other MPs cheered and clapped.