GREEN campaigners have called the Programme for Government a “mixed bag”, welcoming measures on electric cars and recycling, but lamenting progress on better public transport.

Nicola Sturgeon’s statement on transport and the environment also led to an embarrassing error when she said “one of the largest new sections of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route will open” this weekend.

It later emerged the section was opening for a transport festival, not to traffic.

The GoNorthEast Road Festival will feature walking, cycling and craft stalls, not HGVs.

Ms Sturgeon was forced to correct her statement when she returned later to the Holyrood chamber, but said the road would open to traffic later this year.

The First Minister said the government’s annual action plan would help deliver on last year’s promise to end the need for new petrol and diesel cars in Scotland by 2032.

She said £15m would be invested in 1500 electric charging points in homes, businesses and council premises across the country.

The Low Carbon Transport Fund jumps from £8m to £20m to help drivers switch to electric and other ultra low-emission vehicles, with 500 such vehicles added to public sector fleets.

In other green measures, the sale and manufacture of plastic stemmed cotton buds will be banned to reduce pollution, and a bottle deposit return scheme introduced.

A national deep sea marine reserve is to be established by the end of 2019, and a new Animal Welfare Commission set up to protect both domesticated and wild animals.

Friends of the Earth Scotland Director Dr Richard Dixon said: “There is good news on help for electric vehicles and on the continued investment in walking and cycling but it misses an opportunity to set out joined-up policies we need for the transition to a zero-carbon future.

“Investment in electric vehicles and active travel is encouraging, but this was a missed opportunity to enable local authorities to run their own bus services in the interests of local people. Councils should also be given powers to implement Workplace Parking Levies to help cut the the toxic air pollution and congestion in our cities."

Scottish Green MSP Patrick Harvie said: “The latest Household Survey shows more Scots than ever think climate change is an immediate and urgent problem, so the government needs to be much bolder in its actions. Its climate change bill is a missed opportunity, and represents a slowdown in the rate of action to reduce emissions.

“On the economy, we must see a rebalancing of spend away from polluting industries and toward clean infrastructure such as a warm homes and efficient buses and trains.

“Action on public transport is especially needed as the latest transport statistics show an increase in the number of vehicles on the roads while bus use continues to decline.

“The programme does not fast-track the public sector bid for ScotRail.”