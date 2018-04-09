JUSTICE reforms outlined by the SNP “fall far short” of what victims and their families demanded, critics have said.

Nicola Sturgeon said victims of crime will have “better information and greater support ahead of prison release arrangements” as she outlined her upcoming legislative programme.

But the First Minister stopped short of supporting moves to adopt “Michelle’s Law” – named after Michelle Stewart, an Ayrshire teenager who was murdered by her former boyfriend.

This would require the safety and welfare of victims and their families to be taken into account when parole and early release are considered, among other proposals.

Scottish Tory shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said the programme “simply demonstrates that the SNP is unable to give victims a meaningful place in the justice system”.

He said: “These reforms for victims’ rights are a good start but fall far short the specific measures demanded by victims and their families.”

Ms Sturgeon said her Government will “improve the information and support available to victims and families when prisoners are released from prison, and consult on proposals to increase the transparency of the parole system”.

Outlining a package of reform measures, she said her administration will also work to reduce the need for victims to retell their story to different organisations when they need help.

Meanwhile, it will “consult on the introduction of new protective orders which can bar perpetrators of domestic abuse from their victims’ homes”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “In addition, we will introduce a new Family Law Bill to provide further protection for domestic abuse victims in contact or residence cases, and ensure that children’s best interests are central to the consideration of such cases.”

She reiterated that her Government will “extend the presumption against ineffective short sentences from three to 12 months, once additional safeguards are in place for domestic abuse victims”.

A consultation on giving prisoners the right to vote is also expected.

Elsewhere, new legislation aimed at striking “the right balance between strengthened safeguarding and helping people with convictions get back to work” will be introduced to the Scottish Parliament in the coming months.

Rules covering the use and retention of biometric data such as fingerprints, DNA and facial images will also be drawn up, while women and girls at risk of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) are set to be handed extra protections.

Ms Sturgeon said: “In addition, legislation for new drug driving limits, covering 17 different drug types, will be introduced - and will come into force in 2019.

“This – together with Scotland’s already lower drink-drive limit – will ensure we continue to lead the way in the UK when it comes to improving road safety.”