THERESA May has been accused by the TUC of “abandoning her promises” to help ordinary families as its research shows they have been pushed £1,250 into the red since she took office.

On the steps of Downing St in July 2016, the Prime Minister famously promised to help those people who were just about managing, the so-called JAMs, in the wake of the post-crash austerity.

But the TUC says its analysis shows that the pressure on household budgets has in fact increased under her government, pushing the JAMs “even closer to the financial cliff-edge”.

Since Q4 2016 to Q1 2018, the report highlights how families’ outgoings have outstripped incomes in every quarter, resulting in a total household deficit of £34 billion.

It notes how in 2017, the Office for National Statistics reported a calendar year shortfall of £900 per household; the first time in 30 years that the average household spent more than it brought in.

The analysis explains how in the 1980s – the last time families went into the red – household deficits were driven by high spending. However under the current Government, spending has grown by an average of just two per cent a year; in the same period, real disposable incomes have declined at an annual rate of -0.4 per cent, driven by falling wages and insecure work.

“In other words, families are being forced to borrow simply to maintain a basic standard of living,” declared the TUC.

ONS figures showed, it said, that the shortfall was concentrated across the poorest fifth of households with spending outstripping incomes in both the first and second deciles by income.

As a result, debt levels among the poorest households were rising extremely quickly. From 2015 to 2017, the [consumer credit] debt to income ratio for the poorest households rose from around 55 per cent to more than 100 per cent, according to the Centre for Responsible Credit and Jubilee Debt Campaign.

Frances Grady, the TUC General Secretary, said: “Theresa May has abandoned the promises she made when she moved into Downing Street.

“Two years on, working families can’t make ends meet without being forced into the red. And the May Government has done nothing to get wages rising or to crack down on the epidemic of insecure work.”

Ms O’Grady went on: “It’s time for the Prime Minister to get serious about domestic issues. Families on the edge need more than empty words.

“For a start, she must do something to tackle insecure work. More than a year after the Taylor report on modern work was published, it’s still gathering dust,” she added.

Ahead of its annual Congress, which starts this coming weekend, the TUC called on Mrs May to:

*crack down on insecure work, ending unfair pay for agency workers and banning zero-hours contracts;

*raise the minimum wage to £10 as quickly as possible and

*end Universal Credit cuts, which were set to force families further into the red.