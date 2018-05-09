SCOTLAND Yard is to investigate a leaked dossier of anti-Semitism allegations made against Labour members after a former senior police officer suggested many of them constituted hate crimes.

The probe of the leaked papers by the Met Police has come about after the London radio station LBC received an internal Labour dossier detailing 45 cases involving messages posted by party members on social media, including one which read: "We shall rid the Jews who are a cancer on us all."

The broadcaster passed the leaked material to former senior police officer Mak Chishty, who said that 17 instances should have been reported to the police for investigation and another four were potential race hate crimes.

These included the “cancer” message, the sharing of a link to an allegedly anti-Semitic blog and an entry referring to "a Zionist Extremist MP ... who hates civilised people, about to get a good kicking".

The fourth related to a party member being accused of putting a child through "10 years of hell", using racial slurs against him and referring to him as "Jew boy".

It was also alleged that the member had chased a girl, aged six or seven, around with air freshener, saying she smelled of curry and calling her "a chocolate monkey".

Speaking during a call-in to LBC, Cressida Dick, the Met Commissioner, said: "Hate crime is something we take very, very seriously.

"If somebody makes an allegation to us which contains something like that, absolutely we will take it seriously, we will scope it, we will see whether a crime has taken place."

One listener, called Gideon, said he would make a formal report of hate crime to the force.

Ms Dick said she would pass this onto the Met’s experts to deal with but stressed the law was quite complicated and the bar set quite high.

"It's got to be threatening, it's got to incite racial hatred..,” she explained.

A Labour spokeswoman said the party had a “robust system” for investigating complaints of alleged breaches of its rules by its members.

"Where someone feels they have been a victim of crime, they should report it to the police in the usual way," she added.