NICOLA Sturgeon’s bid to regain the political initiative after her stormiest week in office has been derailed by figures showing record dissatisfaction with key services under the SNP.

The First Minister yesterday unveiled 12 bills in her annual legislative plan, saying the bold steps would boost the economy and improve education, health and justice.

The Programme for Government was seen as a key moment for Ms Sturgeon to get on the front foot after the turmoil caused by sexual misconduct claims against Alex Salmond.

However, her announcement coincided with a slew of dire official statistics, prompting opposition claims her 11-year-old administration was now “well past its sell-by date”.

READ MORE: Sturgeon puts mental health improvements at heart of programme for government

The Scottish household survey for 2017 reported satisfaction with local health services, schools and public transport was at its lowest level since the SNP took office in 2007.

Just 52 per cent of people were content with all three services, down from 57% a decade ago and markedly down from a peak of 66% in 2011.

Read more: Programme for Government: Action on mental health crisis in schools and universities

Separate data showed waiting times for child mental health services hit a record low from April and June, with almost one-third of children waiting more than the 18-week target.

And more statistics showed worsening problems in NHS recruitment, with a record high of almost 600 vacant posts such as physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

The number of consultant posts vacant for more than six months rose by one-fifth in the last quarter, with doctors describing the recruitment problem “deeply troubling”.

The Programme for Government (PfG) was also branded a “hangover from last year” as the new bills were outnumbered by key pieces of legislation still on the stocks from 2017-18, many of which only started their passage through Holyrood a few months ago.

Ms Sturgeon insisted this year’s PfG would build on and advance the radical measures of last year.

New steps include the creation of a Scottish National Investment Bank to lift the economy, a focus on young people’s mental health, including £60 million for school mental health services, more support for victims of crime and a “waiting times improvement plan” within weeks.

The principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child will be put into Scots law, and Scotland will get a “Finn’s law”, making it an offence to attack police dogs and horses.

Ms Sturgeon admitted mental health care for children and young people was “not good enough” but her latest plans would put an extra £250m into its improvement.

She said her Government had a “clear vision of the kind of country we want to be”, leading the world in innovation and ensuring social justice.

She told MSPs: “We remain focused on delivering for today and investing for tomorrow. The PfG continues and accelerates the major reforms under way in our health, education and justice systems – underpinned, of course, by our new progressive system of income tax.

“It does all of this, of course, in the shadow of Brexit. We simply cannot ignore Brexit, or the UK Government’s shamefully shambolic handling of these negotiations.

“This PfG will be impacted by Brexit, but it is not defined by it – instead it sets out how we intend to deliver on our vision of a healthier, wealthier and fairer Scotland.”

Many of the new bills are narrow and mundane, reflecting a reluctance to pack too much into the coming year in case Brexit overwhelms Holyrood with legislation. However, the opposition parties said it also showed a government running out of ideas.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said: “We are halfway through this parliament and have fewer than 1,000 days to the next Scottish election.

“If the First Minister wants to make meaningful change, she needs to get a move on. She needs to stop the headline-chasing, knee-jerk short-termism that is the hallmark of her Government. Ms Sturgeon is no longer new in post and is running out of time.” Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie said: “This Government is showing all the signs of being at the end. I suppose every government runs its natural course. Based on this programme, this Government’s sell-by date is well past.”

To the anger of some SNP MSPs, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard also reminded Ms Sturgeon of the controversy around her predecessor. He told Ms Sturgeon she had Labour’s full support in investigating “all allegations of sexual harassment” and in providing care and support to women in all such cases.

Read more: SNP justice reforms fall far short of victims' demands, say Tories

Mr Salmond is taking the Scottish Government to court over the handling of two misconduct allegations against him by female civil servants, dating from his time as first minister in 2013.

Mr Leonard also said mental health provision for the young was “not fit for purpose”, adding: “The system needs to change and I hope that today is the first step towards doing that.”

Scottish Green MSP Patrick Harvie said the PfG was a “missed opportunity” and showed a government fearful of the bold ideas Scotland needed, particularly on education, climate change, transport and tax. He added: “Greens have pushed the Government beyond its comfort zone. It’s clear in many parts of the PfG we’ll need to step up pressure for change.”