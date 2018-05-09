SCOTLAND Yard has named the two Russian nationals suspected of committing the Novichok poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March in Salisbury.

They are Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both believed to be aged around 40. The Metropolitan Police said there was now enough evidence to charge them.

Neil Basu, Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said it was likely the suspects were travelling under aliases and Petrov and Boshirov were not their real names.

Theresa May is expected to make a Commons statement on the issue this lunchtime following Prime Minister’s Questions.

Sue Hemming, Director of Legal Services at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Prosecutors from CPS Counter Terrorism Division have considered the evidence and have concluded there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and it is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who are Russian nationals."

Those offences included: conspiracy to murder Mr Skripal; the attempted murder of Mr Skripal, his daughter Yulia and Nick Bailey; the use and possession of Novichok contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey.

"A realistic prospect of conviction means the CPS is satisfied on an objective assessment that the evidence can be used in court and that an objective, impartial and reasonable jury hearing the case, properly directed and acting in accordance with the law, is more likely than not to convict these two individuals of the charges," Ms Hemming explained.

"It is of course for a jury to decide whether the evidence is enough for them to be sure of the suspects guilt.

"We will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of these men as the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals.

"Russia has made this clear following requests for extradition in other cases. Should this position change then an extradition request would be made.”

She added: "We have, however, obtained a European Arrest Warrant which means that if either man travels to a country where an EAW is valid, they will be arrested and face extradition on these charges for which there is no statute of limitations."