Theresa May has challenged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to rule out a second referendum on Brexit.

The Prime Minister said she was clear that Britain would leave the European Union on March 29 2019.

During Prime Minister's Questions, she said: "We will not have a second referendum.

"He should stand up and rule out a second referendum."

Earlier in the exchanges, he asked Mrs May about comments made by Cabinet ministers over no deal.

He said: "The International Trade Secretary says he is unfazed by no deal, the new Foreign Secretary who was here this morning said over the summer that a no-deal Brexit would be a huge geostrategic mistake.

"And the Chancellor sitting next to her has written to the Treasury Select Committee stating that a no-deal Brexit would slash GDP by almost 8%, comparable with the global financial crash.

"Which assessment does she agree with?"

Mr Corbyn later mocked Mrs May for dancing during her recent Africa trade mission, telling the PM that she "can't keep dancing round all the issues" over Brexit.

Mrs May shook her head before laughing at the remark.

Mr Corbyn went on: "It seems that Panasonic have taken the cue and decided to dance off altogether - they're relocating out of this country.

"Could the Prime Minister tell the House how many other companies have been in touch with her or her ministerial team and told her privately that they intend to relocate in the absence of a serious, sensible deal with the European Union?"

Mrs May said businesses have "shown confidence" in the economy before reeling off a list of investment projects, adding: "What we're doing is negotiating a Brexit deal that will deliver for this country, deliver on the vote of the British people, and that will ensure we do so protecting jobs, maintaining our union and ensuring no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland."

She added Mr Corbyn had given mixed messages over trade deals and free movement, claiming: "He can't even agree with himself on his own position."

Chequers is more unpopular than the poll tax, SNP leader Ian Blackford has told Theresa May, asking why she is gambling with the future of Scotland.

"Why is the Prime Minister gambling with the future of Scotland by taking us out of the EU against our will with her disastrous Chequers plan?" he asked.

Mrs May said: "The only people gambling with Scotland's future are the SNP, who want to take Scotland out of the UK."

Any reduction in security arrangements post-Brexit would be "completely unacceptable", former home secretary Amber Rudd has told Theresa May.

The Prime Minister said the white paper provided a "comprehensive and ambitious vision" for the future security relationship.

She said: "That's why we're proposing that security partnership to protect our shared law enforcement and criminal justice capabilities, facilitate continued cooperation and support our joint working on security issues such as counter terrorism."

If the Prime Minister can change her mind on a third runway at Heathrow, the British people should be allowed to change their minds on Brexit, Labour MP Rupa Huq told the Commons.

"If I can understand her change of heart, because new facts emerged and it wasn't the same proposal as it was years ago, can she not apply the same logic and allow the electorate the final say on the final Brexit deal?" she said.

"An ingenious attempt to raise that Brexit issue," said Mrs May. "The British people have voted."

"It's now up to this government and, I believe, politicians across the whole of this House to show our faith in the British people and deliver on their vote."