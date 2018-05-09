Read the Scottish Graduate Fair 2018 guide online
How can graduates find out about opportunities, meet industry leaders, find job opporuninites first-hand and improve their recruitment and selection performances?
The Strathclyde University-organised Scottish Graduate Fair at the SEC Glasgow gives direct access to recruiters from around 100 companies, information about their student and graduate vacancies, recruitment and selection processes and timelines.
Get down there over the weekend of October 2 from 2pm-7pm and October 3 from 11am - 4pm.
