BORIS Johnson accused Jeremy Corbyn of using "weaselly language" when responding to the UK Government's latest claims of Russian involvement in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The former Foreign Secretary was among senior Conservative MPs who lined up to criticise the Labour leader after believing he did not go far enough in his remarks to the Commons.

Mr Corbyn made clear the Opposition "utterly condemns the appalling attacks" in the UK, describing the use of military nerve agents on the streets of Britain as an "outrage and beyond reckless".

He said the Russian Government should be pursued formally to give evidence and he offered support for further "reasonable and effective actions" either against the Russian state or the GRU Russian military intelligence, calling for European and international consensus for this to "maximise its impact".

But Mr Johnson, during Commons exchanges, was not satisfied by the remarks and told MPs: "The whole House will have noted what I'm afraid was the somewhat weaselly language of the leader of the Opposition in failing to condemn what is now, I think, incontrovertible, in the eyes of all right-thinking people, involvement of the Russian state at the highest level in the Salisbury poisonings."

He also said: "Will the Prime Minister confirm that we will be asking that these two individuals are produced for justice by Russia?

"Will she be stepping up our diplomatic activity, our counter measures, our targeted sanctions so that the whole community, the international community, can show their repugnance at what Russia has done, in a way that I'm afraid the leader of the Opposition has signally failed to do today?"

His Conservative colleague Amber Rudd, the former Home Secretary, claimed "nothing could be more conclusive" than the publication of two named suspects linked to the Russian intelligence services, adding: "It's the nature of the Russian propaganda machine that they will always try and throw smoke up to confuse us.

"Does she share my hope that the clear evidence will make it clear to all people who doubted what we said before, and - particularly of the Opposition frontbench - that when the security services lead us in this direction, they know what they are doing?"

Theresa May replied by noting how some MPs had previously questioned the involvement of the Russian state. "It is incumbent on all those who were sceptical back in March to recognise the evidence that has been laid before this House and before the public and recognise the involvement of the Russian state and condemn them wholeheartedly," said the Prime Minister.

Ian Blackford for the SNP told MPs the threat from Russia must be met by a united front and offered his party's support to "working constructively" with the Government to protect the public.

Mrs May thanked him for the "tone of his response", adding: "Can I say I would only wish that that clear condemnation would be possible from the leaders of all parties in the House."

Sir Vince Cable, the Liberal Democrat leader, also gave "strong support" to Mrs May for her "condemnation of the Russian state", and questioned what action would be taken against Russian oligarchs.

Labour's Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Commons Home Affairs Committee, said the intelligence agencies and Government had "support from across the House" for their work.

Dominic Grieve, Tory chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, said the PM was "absolutely right in her identification of the Russian state" and said the UK was a "victim of state terrorism by a state which is in fact run as a gangster organisation".

Pat McFadden, the former Labour Europe Minister, asked why Mrs May believed the Russian state had authorised such a "barbaric operation", which he labelled "state-sanctioned attempted murder".

The PM replied: "I suspect they wanted to give a message to those Russians who were living elsewhere who had been involved in matters relating to the Russian state and that is the only reason I can assume that lay behind what they wanted to do. But it is up to the Russians to explain what happened in Salisbury."

Tory backbencher James Cleverly said: "The evidence is compelling the Russian state was involved. "Will she condemn the Kremlin apologists and the false flag conspiracy theorists who have argued with those facts and further will she make it clear that our response in whatever form is necessary will be robust, will be decisive and will be unwavering?"

Mrs May replied: "I'm happy to give him the reassurance that our response will be robust, it will be decisive, it will be unwavering and it will be ongoing, because this is a matter that we need to continue to be working on and I do condemn those who see fit to defend the Russia state where it is clear that they are culpable for this action that took place - this heinous crime that was committed on UK soil against citizens here in the UK."