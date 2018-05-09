IT'S a sight for sore football-watching eyes.

Scotland featuring players from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, topping a group which contained Switzerland and Poland to get to the World Cup.

But it is the jubilant women, not the men, that have been doing the country proud - as they clinched first place in their group and automatic qualification for France 2019 with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Albania.

While the women have qualified for their first ever World Cup, it has been 20 years of hurt for Scotland's men who last reached a World Cup proper in 1998, and even then only managed one draw before exiting after three group stage games.

No wonder people have been falling over themselves to acclaim the Scotland Women - including the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is a patron of the team.

And Scotland fans groups said it is time for the whole country to get behind the women as they prepare for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Hamish Husband of the Association of Tartan Army Clubs said it is time to end the sniffiness that exists amongst some about the standards of women's football.

"They're doing what the men can't do," he said. "There are still, normally male but not exclusively, sceptics about women's football.

"The sceptics should take note that that is two championships in a row they have qualified for, having also qualified for the Euros, and that is something the men haven't remotely been near doing since 1998.

"The women's game is gaining more influence, more coverage and with this brilliant achievement, hopefully it will mean that they will get more coverage.

"I go along as much as I can. And there will be a few of us planning to go to France next year.

"I am of a certain vintage that says if the women qualify, then I am going."

He said that he felt the women appeared to show more pride in playing for their country than their male counterparts.

"There are a few sceptics that are not convinced that many of the men take as much pride as the women do," he said.

"Watch them singing the National Anthem, every single one of them does it. They show such commitment. That's what the fans demand of the men and I am not convinced that we get it."

Scottish Football Supporters Association director Paul Goodwin said interest in football amongst women had grown in the past ten years and there can only be an upward trajectory in the wake of the Scotland Women's success.

He said that in the 60s he would be amazed to see a woman in the crowd at a football match in Scotland. At the last count, 2400 of their 30000 members were women.

When Scotland's Women beat their Swiss counterparts 2-1 at St Mirren Park last week, 4,098 attended, a record for one of their international matches.

Four years ago when Scotland won 2-0 against Poland at Fir Park, Motherwell in another vital World Cup qualifier, it attracted a crowd of 1551.

Just before the critical Albania game BBC Alba announced a set of new deals that would see the channel become the home of Scottish women’s football in a move that signalled a huge boost for the game's profile. The deals include the live broadcast of any Scotland squad World Cup games in 2019.

"We believe support for women's football will grow with this fantastic achievement and we have to build on that momentum," added Mr Goodwin.

"More creative marketing should be put in to actually get more people to support the local women's teams "There are people who will say that the standards are not the same as with the men's but it's like any sport it has to be seen in its own merits.

"Nobody turns their nose up at [Scots middle-distance runner Laura Muir]. They don't say that the time she is running now is not as good as what Steve Cram managed in the 80s."

He said the fact the Scots team are playing in better teams in some of the biggest women's football leagues is having an impact.

"If you look at where the men's game is, there are very few players in the English Premier League, they are mostly playing in the Championship [the second tier of English football]. But if you look at the women in European terms, they have players at Manchester United and Manchester City and it is playing at that higher level that is no doubt what is propelling them to the World Cup."

Alana Watson, who is also an SFSA director said that Shelley Kerr's Scots team will become role models for the young girls who are increasingly taking up the sport.

"What they have done is a massive achievement at a time when the men's team has not qualified for an international tournament in the last 20 years. It shows that the standard of women's football in this country is going from strength to strength," said Ms Watson, who is a former coach.

"Predominantly football is seen as a man's game so women are always going to be challenged to be recognised for their accomplishments in that field and with qualifying for the World Cup, that will hopefully change some people's views about it.

"The numbers of, especially younger girls, who are involved in playing football and going along to a club and having that structured league that boys grow up with, that has definitely grown massively in the past decade, so for them to have role models who are women, who they can actually watch play football, that is going to inspire them even more."

She felt women's football was attracting those who prefer a more family friendly atmosphere - something they often do not get when attending a Scottish Premiership game.

"There is less stigma surrounding the women's game," she said. "That's why there are a lot of kids that like to go and watch women's football."

Chris Rawlings, Scottish FA's commercial director said in announcing the BBC Alba deal: “This is a partnership we are extremely excited about as the women’s and girls’ game in Scotland continues to develop.

“Having a guaranteed broadcast partner allows us to show all the women’s national team home matches which have proven to be an exciting entity.

“The record crowd of 4,098 at The Simple Digital Arena in Paisley proves the appetite is there to watch the women’s national team and this deal enables the nation to watch our games, when they can’t make it along to the stadium."