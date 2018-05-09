THE Scottish Gin Society which has been warned about linking alcohol to sex while having ten adverts posted on social media banned by the regulator fears others will fall foul of similar 'humourless' negative rulings.

The adverts were prohibited by the Advertising Standards Authority for linking alcohol with sexual success and for encouraging excessive drinking.

The regulator said the action over Facebook posts by the organisation founded two years ago by Stephen White, co-owner of a number of Glasgow pubs including Maggie May’s and The Griffin, was also taken because of misleading nutritional claims.

But it has left a sour taste in the mouth of the Scottish Gin Society who say the ads were all light-hearted and that the regulator deserved a "humour bypass award". It added it was "the most po-faced, fun-free, nanny-state judgement imaginable".

It later said it was "never our intention to upset or offend anyone" and received a wave of support on the Facebook page on which the ads were posted.

Two of the ten were found by the ASA to have linked gin with sexual activity. The first from December which featured the Scottish Gin Society logo said: “Healthy eating and exercise make you look better naked. So does gin. Your choice”.

It went on: “In case you’re feeling a bit bloated after the festivities, you have choices!".

The society, which is sponsoring the Scottish Gin Awards in Glasgow later this month, said: "To be clear, as a not-for-profit organisation, who are not funded by distillers or producers we do not sell, or make money from, promoting Scottish Gin.

"We have been founded on a love of Scottish Gin and that remains our key purpose and focus.

"Many of the posts The ASA have selected are either re-posts of amusing memes or simply links to articles from external news or blog articles.

"We did, and still do feel, that these should not fall under ASA remit and would also like to point out that no ‘ban’ has been enforced on us.

"Importantly, we see this as a warning to other social or community Facebook pages, who, following this ruling, may also be at risk of negative rulings by the ASA."

The ASA had said that they welcomed the SGS's action to remove the posts and added: "We told The Scottish Gin Society to ensure that in their future ads they did not encourage the excessive consumption of alcohol, not to make comparative nutrition claims or health claims in relation to alcohol, and not to imply that alcohol had therapeutic qualities or suggest that it could enhance physical capabilities.

"We also told them not to imply that alcohol could enhance attractiveness or lead to sexual success."

The SGS said that they exist to "promote and support the thriving Scottish gin industry and the public who love it" and added: "While we have a light-hearted and fun personality, we do not think gin has magical or medical qualities, nor would we ever condone irresponsible or unhealthy consumption. It was never our intention to upset or offend anyone.

"We thank our followers for their continued support."

The society received overwhelming support for their reaction to the ASA ruling posted on social media.

The most popular response came from Jim Ashley who said: "A very big upside of the ASA ruling is that many more people will be aware of the SGS which can only be a positive. These bods who have complained need some therapy."

Jacqui Hoyland added: "Because of your site I've ordered gins from small, independent distilleries I would never have heard of. To me this is investing in someone's future as well as the local economy....oh and I've got some very nice gin to boot. The 'do gooders' need to get a life and concentrate on real problems and real issues. Keep up the good work The Scottish Gin Society."

Tracey Sutherland said the ruling was "ridiculous" saying the posts were "so funny".

"They don't make me want to drink more, they make me laugh more so I don't need more gin," she said. "Have people lost the ability to know their limits and be responsible for their own actions?? PS the 'shut up liver, you're fine' post is one of the funniest ones."

Abi Goulding added: "What a complete and utter load of rubbish... Honestly they need to get a sense of humour, a life and find something better to do with their time!"

A rare voice of dissent came from Mike O'Rourke who said: "There are some things that are never funny, like death through alcohol misuse (do some research on the effects of gin on the working poor in 18/19th century England).

"Wonder how many of the 'supporters' of the gin society in this are alcoholics (either unaware, in denial or think 'alkies' are the down and outs lying in the gutter). Yeah dead funny that.

"Also how many of you think its hilarious when your drunk partner or complete stranger punches you in the face and stamps on your head. Or perhaps comes across you drunk and rapes you. God that's so funny.

"Drink is the drug that kills more people in our society than anything else. In the least the Gin Society are naive and at the very worst cynical in their denial of the inappropriateness of their 'humorous' campaign."