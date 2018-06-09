DAVID Mundell has been challenged by the SNP to take a Brexit “no-deal disaster" off the table to protect Scotland’s interests.

Today, the Scottish Secretary is due to appear before Holyrood’s Finance and Constitution Committee to give evidence on the EU Withdrawal Act, which the Nationalists believe is a “power-grab,” a contention the UK Government strongly denies.

The issue of a no-deal was raised at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons when Jeremy Corbyn seized on remarks by Dominic Raab, who had suggested there were “countervailing opportunities” should no agreement be reached.

After the Labour leader asked Theresa May what these were, the PM replied: “This Government is working to ensure that, whatever the outcome of the negotiations, this country makes a success of coming out of the European Union and that we see a global Britain and a brighter future for people here in this country.”

Ahead of Mr Mundell’s appearance at Holyrood, the SNP’s Willie Coffey MSP declared: “The Tories think they can do what they want to Scotland and get away with it; trashing thousands of jobs and costing every person in Scotland the equivalent of £2,300 each if we crash out of the EU without a deal.

“Disgracefully, there are some extreme voices on the right wing of the Tory Party, who are recklessly talking up this possibility. The Tories are already desperate to drag Scotland out of the EU against our will and they now want the worst possible outcome.

“With the Prime Minister’s Chequers Plan looking dead as a dodo, David Mundell must now rule out a no-deal disaster altogether and back staying in the single market and customs union.

“He has a great opportunity to make clear a no-deal outcome is off the table and that he will finally put Scotland’s national interest before internal party division and back membership of the single market and customs union.”

The Secretary of State, who has insisted there is no credible alternative to the Chequers Plan, over summer said a no-deal was preferable to a Brexit deal that “threatens the integrity of the United Kingdom” such as the one put forward by the EU on Northern Ireland, which would see a border down the Irish Sea.