MOSCOW has accused the UK Government of “manipulating” information after Theresa May announced that the two men suspected of carrying out the Salisbury poisoning were Russian military spies.

Police and prosecutors said they now had enough evidence to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

In a hushed Commons chamber, the Prime Minister told MPs investigations had concluded the two men suspected of the “barbaric” attack in March were members of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence service.

"It was almost certainly also approved outside the GRU at a senior level of the Russian state," she declared.

While Mrs May did not explicitly blame the Kremlin for authorising the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal, 67, a former GRU agent, and his daughter Yulia, Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat said there was "no doubt it was state ordered and President Putin bears responsibility for a war-like act".

His Conservative colleague, Dominic Grieve, the former Attorney General, said Britain had become the “victim of state terrorism by a state, that is run as a gangster organisation”.

But Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, hit back, claiming the names and photographs of the two suspects “revealed nothing”.

She added: “Once again, we ask the British to move from public accusations and manipulating information to practical co-operation via the law enforcement agencies.”

In her Commons statement, the PM went through the itinerary of Petrov and Boshirov in the run-up to and in the aftermath of the Salisbury attack, all of which was caught on CCTV cameras.

There was a clear intake of breath in the chamber when she mentioned that traces of the nerve agent Novichok were found in the London hotel room used by the two suspects.

Mrs May told MPs that prosecutors deemed it futile to apply to Moscow for the extradition of the two men as Russia did not allow its citizens to be tried abroad.

But she noted: “Should either of these individuals ever again travel outside Russia, we will take every possible step to detain them, to extradite them and to bring them to face justice here in the United Kingdom.”

A European Arrest Warrant has been obtained and the UK authorities are also seeking the assistance of Interpol.

Ahead of her Commons statement, Mrs May telephoned US President Donald Trump and afterwards spoke to Justin Trudeau, the Canadian premier.

In New York, Britain has called a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which includes Russia, for today to update members on the progress in the Salisbury investigation.