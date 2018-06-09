The Herald is delighted to continue to host the Politician of the Year Awards 2018, recognising those who have shaped yet another dramatic year in modern politics. Now in their 20th year, the awards are the highlight of the political calendar and are supported by Virgin Trains, ScottihPower, Opeanreach, NVT Group and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The evening is enjoyed by elected officials, key decision makers, commentators and opinion formers and is an ideal way to make new contacts and renew old acquaintances. As well as being hugely enjoyable it also recognises the excellent work carried out at both Holyrood and Westminster and recognises politicians – at a national and local level – who have helped to shape events.

This year’s judging panel is chaired by The Herald’s editor in chief Donald Martin who will review each of our eleven categories. Like previous year’s we welcome nominations into the Public Campaigner of the Year Award. All submissions must be submitted by September 13 to be included.

Hamish Fraser, Managing Director of NVT Group, said: “We are sponsoring the Donald Dewar Debater of the Year category for the 7th consecutive year. We truly believe in the value of honest-to-goodness debate in Scottish politics, as a means to uncover a level of truth that will best inform the choices we make together as a modern progressive society. This is a principle which is also important in our business, which is why we aim to cut through misinformation about technology matters and tell it like it really is. From our perspective, we would look for the candidates of this important award to have great skills in persuasiveness whilst also being unafraid of complete honesty and transparency. We are looking forward to finding out who has been nominated.”

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: “We’re supporting the Local Politician of the Year award in recognition of the outstanding and often unsung work that goes on in communities the length and breadth of Scotland. “Our people live and work in every part of the country and our national digital network connects the people of Scotland wherever they are, from Shetland to Stirling to Stranraer. The internet is a powerful tool which can help local politicians and communities to bring about positive change. “We look forward to finding out which nominees have shown exceptional commitment and public service to their communities over the last year.”

Malcolm Buchanan, Chair of Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, “We are delighted to continue our relationship with The Herald Politics and Business Awards. “The Royal Bank of Scotland has been serving the people of Scotland since 1727, and today supports 1.75m personal customers and 120,000 business customers across the country. “The Royal Bank of Scotland is focused on working with the UK and Scottish Governments on a range of initiatives and are committed to supporting our country’s businesses and communities.”

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive of ScottishPower said: We are delighted to be sponsoring the One to Watch category again and look forward to finding out who the nominees are.

Phil Whittingham, Managing Director of Virgin Trains, said: “We’re delighted to support the Best Scot at Westminster category for the fifth consecutive year and help celebrate some of the most important political contributions of the year.”

The awards will take place on Thursday, November 22 at Prestonfield, Edinburgh. The event is almost full with a few remaining tables remaining, to book your table or to discuss the Public Campaigner category, please contact Lyndsay Wilson, Events Director on 0141 302 7407 or email Lyndsay.wilson@heraldandtimes.co.uk