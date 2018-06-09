DAVID Mundell has savaged Alex Salmond’s “appalling” decision to work for a Kremlin-TV channel and called on him to quit in light of new facts about the Salisbury poisoning.

It was clear the former First Minister’s one guide principle was “self”, he said.

The Scottish Secretary also criticised the former First Minister’s “extraordinary” crowdfunded legal action against the Scottish Government over two sexual misconduct complaints.

Mr Salmond raised £100,000 in an online appeal within three days to pay for a judicial review at the Court of Session, to challenge the government’s handling of the process.

He denies harassment and criminality.

Speaking to the media at Holyrood between evidence sessions at two committees, Mr Mundell was asked about Mr Salmond’s work for the pro-Putin channel RT.

In the days after the Novichok nerve agent attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March, Mr Salmond’s RT show gave a platform to speakers deflecting blame from the Russian state.

On Wednesday, Theresa May told MPs the poisoning had been carried out by two members of the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU

Mr Mundell said: “I think Alex Salmond’s approach to Russian television has been appalling from the start. It was ill-advised.

“It certainly didn’t put the interests of Scotland or the United Kingdom to the fore.

“I think it’s become increasingly clear that Mr Salmond has one guiding principle in his actions, and that’s self.

“I think he would do Scotland, himself and the whole country a great service if he were to end his programme on Russian TV.”

Asked about Mr Salmond’s crowdfunded legal action, Mr Mundell said: “Every member of the public that I’ve spoken to about that issue found it extraordinary that he would take that decision to seek funding from others for a matter that related primarily to himself.”

He echoed the recent comments of Rape Crisis Scotland and Zero Tolerance that Mr Salmond’s £100,000 appeal could have a wider chilling effect on women being abused.

He said: “The problem is that we want people to come forward to challenge figures in authority, figures of power and wealth, and it’s not helpful for them to create a backdrop where people think that those people can bring huge resources to bear to make their case, whilst an ordinary person is not able to do the same.”

Mr Mundell’s comments add the pressure on Mr Salmond to quit RT, which he joined last November for a reported £250,000 a year.

The Scottish LibDems also urged Mr salmond to quit this week, however he has so far refused to comment on the matter.

His weekly Alex Salmond Show did not address the Salisbury case this morning.

Mr Salmond has been asked for comment on Mr Mundell’s remarks.