The Scottish Government should set up a fund to compensate victims of historic child abuse, an expert panel has concluded.

The review group, set up by ministers, was tasked with consulting on whether a scheme should be established and how it should work.

The Scottish Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the Centre for Excellence for Looked After Children (Celcis), who managed the process, said virtually everyone who responded said a fund should be established.

Groups representing abuse survivors welcomed the outcome, and called for the Scottish Government to implement the findings in full.

Read more: Child abuse victims hail major step forward in fight for justice

However they expressed concern that the review indicates legislation to establish a compensation scheme may not even be passed until March 2021.

Alan Draper, spokesman for Scottish abuse victims' group Incas (In Care Abuse Survivors) said another recommendation - for an interim system to make payments to sick or elderly abuse survivors who may not live long enough to take part in the compensation scheme - should be implemented within three months.

"We support the recommendations 100 per cent," he said. "This is something we have been pushing for for years. But March 2021 is a long way off."

He said he was thinking of veteran campaigner Frank Docherty, a founder of Incas, who died last year. "The Scottish Government is fully aware of these issues. There has been enough hanging around and we expect them to adopt the recommendations in full, and put interim payments in place for those who need them within the next six months."

Read more: Abuse victim who fought for justice dies without redress

Other countries including Australia, where victims are entitled to payments of up to AUS$ 150,000 (£83,000), and Northern Ireland, where a scheme will see victims receive up to around £100,000, have already set up schemes.

The review does not specify what amounts the Scottish Government should offer but recommends the scheme should offer flat rate payments to all victims, with an "individual experience" element to reflect the nature of the specific abuse they suffered and its impact.

The report says organisations responsible for abuse, such as councils, church orders and charities – should contribute to the pot.

Professor Andrew Kendrick, chair of the Inter Action Action Plan Review Group, said: "There has been a clear message from victims/survivors who gave their views tin this consultation."

Professor Jennifer Davidson, Executive Director at CELCIS, which is based at Strathclyde University, said:

“Care should help children to reach their full potential, and nurturing and safe care is happening every day throughout Scotland.

"Where abuse in care has happened, it is a grave injustice that can create lifelong harm, and this consultation offered an opportunity for the survivors who have taken part to share their views on this important issue.

"We have a responsibility as a society to ensure that forms of redress are in place for those that need and want this, as we strive to prevent abuse and protect children now and in the future.”