BRUSSELS has made clear that there are some "positive elements" to Theresa May’s Chequers Plan for Brexit just days after Michel Barnier supposedly declared it to be “dead”.

The more emollient language came as Tory grandee Lord Tebbit entered the Brexit fray by likening the EU to a "dictatorship," from which Britain had to "break free".

As Dominic Raab, the Brexit Secretary, was again in Brussels for more talks with the EU’s chief negotiator, the claim that Mr Barnier had pronounced to MPs at a private meeting that the Prime Minister’s “propositions sont mortes," was raised with the European Commission.

Its spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, urged people to have patience and wait for the official transcript of Monday's behind-closed-doors meeting between the EU’s chief negotiator and the Commons Brexit Committee.

"Michel Barnier was very clear expressing the Commission position on Chequers from the very first moment," declared Mr Schinas.

"I don't think that people present in the room and beyond the room have any doubt on what we said on Chequers; we identified where there were positive elements and we discussed also the possibility for further discussions to address issues that still create problems."

He explained how the private meeting provided "the perfect recipe for everybody coming out of there and saying what one or the other understood Michel saying".

Mr Schinas added: "Let's wait for the transcript and then let's check the sort of things that are reported of what Michel Barnier said against what he actually really said."

Mr Barnier said today’s meeting with Mr Raab would see the pair continue to work to find "common ground" between the European Council's guidelines and the Chequers Plan with a view to creating a "new, ambitious partnership". No post-meeting press conference is planned.

At Westminster, Lord Tebbit told peers that those opposed to Brexit had to get used to the idea "that the people of this kingdom are well capable of running their own affairs".

He went on: "We did it successfully for rather a long time before our friends on the continent got round to the idea [of establishing the EU].

"We have constantly over the centuries had to come to their rescue against dictatorships which have sprung up on the continent. This is another case of a dictatorship springing up on the continent from which we have to break free," declared the former Conservative Chairman.

Lord Callanan, the Brexit Minister, noted: "I'm delighted to see that in your advancing age, you have lost none of your robustness. I'm not sure I quite share your sentiments exactly. But of course we are committed to Brexit.

"We want to be a nation that's, in future, in charge of our own laws, our own borders and our own money. That's what Brexit is all about. That's what people voted for and we will deliver," he added.

In a separate development, Matt Hancock, the UK Health and Social Care Secretary, said the flow of medicines to UK patients would be "unhindered" by a no-deal Brexit with plans to stockpile drugs and fly in supplies of treatments with short shelf lives.

Mr Hancock insisted he was "confident" that supplies would continue and said he was working with the pharmaceutical industry to cover the extra costs that the emergency measures could bring.

Failure to reach agreement with the EU on medical regulation and trade could cause disruption to supply chains but Mr Hancock said preparations were being made to cope.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he was "increasingly confident" a deal with Brussels would be agreed.

But the Secretary of State stressed: "It is important, as a responsible Government, to make sure we prepare for all eventualities and therefore we have got to be ready for exiting without a deal. Therefore, we have proposed that there is stockpiling of medicines by the pharmaceutical companies, not by the NHS."

He described the firms’ response so far had been "very good" and added: "I am confident that if everybody does what they need to do, then we can have an unhindered flow of medicines even in the event of a no-deal Brexit."

But the Liberal Democrats’ Tom Brake, a supporter of the People's Vote campaign, said: "In just two years, ministers have gone from promising 'sunlit uplands' to admitting that taxpayers may have to foot the bill for stockpiling vital medical supplies. And we haven't even left yet; what nasties are there that they haven't even spotted yet?”

He added: "This dystopian Brexit Britain is not what anyone voted for in 2016. People wanted a stronger NHS, not a health service on its knees, at risk of running out of medicine, equipment and staff.

"With the Brexit being delivered now unrecognisable from the one that was promised; it's no wonder that calls are growing for a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal."

Elsewhere, Andrea Leadsom, the Commons Leader, said UK ministers had "no plan" to cancel holiday time for MPs to cope with the Brexit workload.

She sought to play down talk of scrapping recesses despite the need to deal with several pieces of law connected to the UK's withdrawal from the EU in March 2019.

Mrs Leadsom also refused to be drawn on suggestions that the Budget could be delayed until December.

Next week, MPs will debate legislating for the withdrawal agreement, proxy voting and the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Labour’s Valerie Vaz described the business in the chamber as "light" and bemoaned a lack of details on what would be debated next month after the party conference recess.

The Shadow Commons Leader told Mrs Leadsom: "I don't know if she heard [Solicitor General Robert Buckland] on August 5 on Westminster Hour; he said there's a fair amount of legislation to get through that we'd have to look at recesses."

Ms Vaz asked: "Could the Leader indicate whether the Government is looking at the possible cancellation of recesses and, if so, which ones; because we do need to plan."

The Labour frontbencher also warned there was "chaos" in the Government, and the whole country is "dissatisfied" over its handling of Brexit.

She added: "Chaos, because we're now told the Budget may be at a different time. Could the leader confirm reports whether the Budget will be in October or whether, as some Treasury sources have indicated, it will be in December?"

Mrs Leadsom replied: "There is no plan to cancel recesses.

"The business managers are looking carefully at recesses and we are very much on the front foot in organising, for example, the secondary legislation as well as the passage of primary legislation to make sure that we enable all members to have the right amount of scrutiny time in this place, and at the same time have the opportunity to carry out their constituency work and to have a bit of a break from time to time."

The Commons Leader said the European Commission needed to "take very seriously" Mrs May's offer on the future UK-EU trading arrangement, adding: "What the Chequers proposal also does is to meet the red lines of the European Commission.”

She also defended the business schedule in the Commons before saying on the Budget: "That date will be announced by the Treasury in the usual manner, as it always is."

The Commons returned from a near-six-week summer recess on September 4, will rise on September 13 until October 9 for party conferences, and will rise again on November 6 until November 12. The Christmas break begins on December 20 and runs until January 7.