LABOUR has called for a US-style investigation, involving the security services, to examine any Russian interference in the 2016 EU referendum.

Tom Watson, the party’s deputy leader, has demanded a "Mueller-style investigation" - based on the FBI investigation led by Special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian links to Donald Trump's presidential campaign - to see whether or not Moscow “stole” the EU referendum.

During Culture Questions, Mr Watson said it was clear Facebook "broke the law and allowed illegal data breaches” during the 2016 poll.

The Shadow Culture Secretary said: "Isn't it now the time, in the public interest and in the national interest, to have a Mueller-style inquiry into the conduct of the EU referendum, that also examines the role played by the Russian state?"

Margot James, the Digital Minister, replied: "There's no doubt that the law as it stands has been updated; the Information Commissioner's Office has much increased powers and will be encouraged to use them.

"There's no doubt these serious matters concerning the European referendum will be investigated but it's really not a matter for my department."

Asked about Mr Watson’s call, Theresa May’s spokesman said: “The Electoral Commission and other bodies have been looking at this. It’s not a question for me.”

The Midlands MP first made the call for a probe last month during a free speech festival in East Sussex when he suggested the UK Government should order an official investigation into whether or not the EU referendum result was “stolen” by the Russian state.

Later at Commons question-time, Mr Watson asked if Jeremy Wright, the Culture Secretary, believed the "duopoly" of Facebook and Google was "healthy for journalism and local democracy in the UK".

He said: "300 newspapers have closed in the last decade and there are 6,000 fewer local journalists since 2007 - hardly surprisingly when two companies, Facebook and Google, control nearly 60 per cent of global online advertising revenues."

Mr Wright said the problem set out by his opposite number was "one of the most serious that we face, certainly within this department and arguably beyond".

He added: "He will understand that what I want to do is understand this issue properly before I start to set out any decisions at all."