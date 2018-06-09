SCOTTISH Tory leader Ruth Davidson has the “excellent qualities” needed to be Prime Minister, David Mundell has said.

The Scottish Secretary said he had no doubt "she has what it takes” to occupy Number 10.

The endorsement comes amid growing speculation that Ms Davidson will attempt to move to Westminster after the next Scottish election in 2021.

It was reported last week that she had been talking to close colleagues about her future beyond Holyrood.

One suggestion was that she could move to Westminster through a stop-gap appointment in the House of Lords, serving as a minister as a prelude to vying for the Tory leadership.

Ms Davidson has said her aim is to become First Minister at the next election, however even if the Tories won the most MSPs the other parties would be unlikely to install her as FM.

Speaking to the media at Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Mundell said: “I think Ruth Davidson would make an excellent First Minister of Scotland. I think her period as First Minister will probably demonstrate that she has excellent qualities to be Prime Minister.”

Pressed on whether she could be Prime Minister without being First Minister, he went on: “I think she is one of the leading politicians in the United Kingdom, and I don’t have any doubt that she has what it takes to be Prime Minister.

“But that’s not her aspiration. Her aspiration is to be First Minister of Scotland, and once she returns from her maternity leave that will be her focus.”

The Scottish Tories have not denied that she has has conversations about a possible future in Westminster, but also insisted she had not decided to quit Holyrood before 2021.

A spokesman said: “This simply isn’t the case. Ruth wants to be First Minister of Scotland.”