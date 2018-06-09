THE SNP Government has refused to publish its preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell told MSPs he didn’t want to add to public “uncertainty and panic” despite routinely saying no deal would be a disaster.

He told Holyrood’s Europe Committee: “The UK Government has made a complete Horlicks of this situation, we are faced with unprecedented chaos.

We are endeavouring to ensure the information the UK Government is putting out on this... is accurate. We will only add to it when we believe we need to add to it."

Opposition MSPs questioned how the public could trust Scottish Government assurances about being prepared when ministers weren’t willing to show what they’d done.

Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott said it was the Government's responsibility to publish “their best analysis of how our business is going to cope if we fall off that cliff edge”.

However Mr Russell said: “It is not our intention to publish anything in addition to the notices that the UK Government has unless we believe these are required."