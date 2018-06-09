FAMILY-OWNED Scots bakery firm has confirmed it has shut 18 more bakery shops with the lost of 105 jobs as it liquidates its retail arm.

The announcement means the firm will be left with just eight after the chain put its retail business into liquidation last month due to "unsustainable" losses.

Also remaining remain open, are its administration and distribution headquarters in Greenock.

The business, which has been providing freshly baked products to Scots ever since its founder opened his first store nearly 120 years ago, has previously said competition from big supermarkets combined with increased costs of ingredients and distribution meant the business could not survive.

Liquidators from RSM Restructuring Advisory were appointed to the group's retail arm, Thomas Auld & Sons, after the company struggled with increasing ingredient, distribution and wage costs over several years.

That part of the business was formally closed on Wednesday with a new retail arm now in operation.

Aulds managing director Alan Marr said: "It goes without saying that we deeply regret the jobs lost and do not underestimate the impact that will have on the individuals involved and their families.

"We only embarked on this course of action after exhausting every other possibility, but we were simply unable to sustain the losses being made by the retail business.

"We're extremely pleased that we've been able to preserve 75 roles as part of this process and keep the Aulds brand on the high street.

"The response and support from our customers has been very encouraging and we'd like to thank them for their loyalty during a difficult period for our business."

Aulds will continue to operate its two other subsidiary companies, Aulds Bakeries Limited – which manufactures fresh and frozen bakery at the firm’s Greenock site – and Aulds Delicious Desserts, which has a manufacturing facility at Inchinnan.

Aulds stores which will remain open:

The Piazza, Paisley St Enoch Centre

Glasgow Hamilton Way

Greenock Brisbane Street

Greenock West Stewart Street

Greenock Kempock Street

Gourock High Street

Johnstone Aitken Street

Largs