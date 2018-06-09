IT IS the remarkable new building on the banks of the Tay, which will open to the world in a week.

However, some of the more fashionable items on display in the new Dundee V&A museum can be revealed today.

The V&A Dundee, the spectacular multi-million pound new museum in the heart of the city, highlights the influence Scotland has had on the world of fashion, from designer catwalk clothes to the humble jumper.

Clothing designed by Scottish or Scotland-based designers Christopher Kane, Vivienne Westwood, Bernat Klein, and Holly Fulton are part of the Scottish Design Galleries in the Kengo Kuma-designed building.

READ MORE: Countdown to the V&A opening has begun

They are on display alongside more pragmatic works of fashion design - a pair of Hunter Wellington Boots, a Pringle sweater, a Speedo swimming costume and a Fair Isle jumper from the 1920s.

The public will finally get to see the interior of the new museum this coming weekend, and the fashion exhibits will be among the 300 items on show.

The clothing is being shown alongside other Scottish designs, such as a whole room, the Oak Room, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Joanna Norman, director of the V&A research institute and lead curator of the Scottish Design Galleries, said that Scotland's global fashion reach - through tartan and Harris Tweed, through Paisley patterns and the Fair Isle jumpers - had to be reflected in the new museum.

READ MORE: A look inside the V&A as it was being built

She said: "Innovation plays a key role in the story of Scottish fashion.

"The willingness to push boundaries, experiment and problem-solve has resulted in innovative designs, such as in performance wear, that have over time become iconic.

"Speedo’s Racer-back swimsuit and Hunter wellington boots are two prime examples."

Ms Norman added: "V&A Dundee will represent designers from Scotland, as well as celebrate those who have embraced the country’s rich and distinctive heritage.

"Spanning almost 100 years of Scottish fashion, the museum will also celebrate contemporary designers who are writing the next chapter of the story."

READ MORE: Funding for V&A will continue for 10 years

Kane, who grew up in Newarthill, near Motherwell, has donated a dress which he designed for the autumn/winter collection in 2015.

He established his label with his sister and collaborator Tammy in 2006 after his graduation from Central Saint Martins, and is now part of the luxury group Kering.

The V&A said: "Known for his eclectic influences, bold aesthetic, innovative approach to fabrics and highly skilled craftmanship, Kane’s collections have generated a loyal following....this dress represents entwined naked bodies, based on sketches made during life drawing classes in his studio."

Fulton's silk and leather dress comes from her autumn and winter 2011 collection, and is "loosely inspired by the love affair between the Duke of Westminster and the French fashion designer Coco Chanel, set against the backdrop of the Duke’s Scottish estate."

The graphic print is made up of hundreds of hand-drawn lips.

Born in Edinburgh in 1977, Fulton studied at Edinburgh College of Art and the Royal College of Art and established her own label in 2009 at Fashion East.

Westwood's Suit is 1987/88, and from her collection titled 'Harris Tweed', and has a jacket, waistcoat and trousers.

Westwood, one of the world's most famous fashion designers, began working with Harris Tweed in 1982 "as part of an overt interest in subverting ideas of heritage and traditions of tailoring."

Woven by islanders at their homes, Harris Tweed is only made in the Outer Hebrides.

There will also be a suit made in fabric by Bernat Klein, designed by Edwin Amies from 1970.

Born in Serbia, Bernat Klein was a textile designer and artist, and after moving to the Scottish Borders in 1951, he created new fabrics inspired by the colours, textures and landscapes of his adopted home.

READ MORE: Primal Scream to headline V&A Festival

He created a new technique, ‘space-dyeing’: dyeing yarn in overlapping sections of different colours to create multi-coloured effects.

He also supplied high street stores including Woolworths and Marks & Spencer.

Edwin Hardy Amies is best known for being Queen Elizabeth II's official dressmaker.

The Hunter boots, were given to the V&A by the Gates Rubber Company, and date from 1989.

The North British Rubber Company was founded in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, in 1856 and the firm firm provided boots for more than one million soldiers during the First World War.

Known for a time as Gates Rubber Company Ltd, it was renamed Hunter in 2004.

READ MORE: Robert McNeil on the Dundee V&A

This pair of classic Hunter ‘wellies’ dates from the 1980s, when they became fashionable.

An evening dress, designed by Bill Gibb, who grew up in New Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire, is also in the collection, its "flowing garments of layered fabrics that fit in with the hippie aesthetic of the 70s."

This dress, trimmed with leather streamers, was worn by the singer Sandie Shaw and used three different fabrics designed by Susan

Paisley shawl, designed by Charles Burgess, dates from 1845.

Mrs M Kirke donated the Fair Isle jumper, dated from between 1920 and 1930.

The jumpers have been produced since the seventeenth century by Shetlanders.

Knitted in the round, they usually have four colours created from local plant-based dyes, and feature anchors and crosses.

The V&A said: "In the 1920s the future King Edward VIII, then Prince of Wales, helped to start a craze for knitted jumpers after wearing a Fair Isle jumper to play golf at St Andrews.

"The garments were taken up in fashionable sporting circles from the golf course to the ski slopes. In the 1970s Fair Isle-style tank tops became popular with punks and skinheads, and designers today continue to reinterpret the style."

The Speedo Racer-back swimsuit dates from the 1930s.

It was produced by MacRae Knitting Mills, founded by Highlander Alexander MacRae, who emigrated to Sydney in 1910.

The Racer-back was a departure from traditional long-sleeved, woollen costumes.