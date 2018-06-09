MOVIE icon Burt Reynolds who stared in a string of blockbuster movies in the 1970s and 1980s has died, aged 82.

The Holywood legend who starred in in moves such as Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, Hooper, and Boogie Nights is said to have passed away in a Florida hospital of a heart attack, attended by his family.

The Oscar nominated movie star had undergone heart bypass surgery in 2010. Reynolds is survived by his son, Quinton.

Reynolds' career began on the small screen, where he starred in shows like Gunsmoke and Dan August — roles that he would later use to as launching pads that brought critical acclaim and adoration from throngs of fans across the globe.

It was John Boorman's 1972 thriller Deliverance which cast Reynolds as outdoorsman Lewis Medlock, that is widely credited for launching his early career.

He called it "by far" his best film.

The star with the trademark moustache, the mischievous grin and wily charm went on to have a string of leading roles in a number of box office hits, such as The Longest Yard (1974),Semi-Tough (1977), The Cannonball Run (1981) and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982).

An iconic Hollywood sex symbol in front of the camera in his day, Reynolds racked up nearly 200 film and TV credits and his roles over the years ranged and pivoted from Southern heartthrob to tough guy to comedy.

Reynolds' career also was also marked by the movies he didn't make. He famously turned down the roles of Han Solo, retired astronaut Garrett Breedlove and cop John McClane in Star Wars, Terms of Endearment and Die Hard, respectively. He talked of his regrets turning down the role of James Bond in 1970.

He retreated from the big screen for much of the 1980s before rebounding with an acclaimed turn as a San Fernando Valley pornography kingpin in the 1997 ensemble drama Boogie Nights in which he played an adult film director. It was a role that earned him his first and only Oscar nomination — and some of the best reviews of his career.

He was currently filming Quentin Tarantino’s film about the Charles Manson murders, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. It is due to feature such Hollywood A-listers as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie, and was intended to be in theatres next year.

He is set to appear posthumously in the movie Defining Moments that is scheduled to come out this December.