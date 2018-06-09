A diplomatic war of words broke out at the United Nations after Britain accused Russia of having "played dice with the lives of the people of Salisbury".

Moscow hit back, denouncing London for unleashing a "disgusting anti-Russian hysteria".

As a prelude to the bitter exchanges, western allies rallied to the UK, supporting its contention that Russia had engaged in state-sponsored terrorism on the streets of Britain.

In a joint statement, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau said they had “full confidence” in the British assessment that the two suspects accused of the Salisbury attack were Russian military spies “this operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level".

They added that the UK announcement about the two suspects "further strengthens our intent to continue to disrupt together the hostile activities of foreign intelligence networks on our territories, uphold the prohibition of chemical weapons, protect our citizens and defend ourselves from all forms of malign state activity directed against us and our societies".

On Wednesday, Theresa May told MPs that after painstaking work the police and security services had identified two suspects, believed to be responsible for the Sailsbury, as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. They were agents of GRU, Russia’s military intelligence.

Prosecutors in the UK believe there is sufficient evidence to charge the two Russian nationals with offences including conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and the use and possession of Novichok contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act.

While Russia does not extradite its nationals, Britain has obtained a European Arrest Warrant in case the suspects travel to the EU.

The two men entered Britain on Friday March 2, reconnoitred Salisbury the following day and on the Sunday travelled again to the Wiltshire city, smearing the door handle of Sergei Skripal’s home with the Novichok nerve agent. Within hours, they were back on a plane to Moscow. Traces of Novichok were found in their hotel room.

Mr Skripal, 67, a former GRU agent, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were taken seriously ill in Salisbury on the Sunday night. They were hospitalised and, after weeks of treatment, released.

In a subsequent incident, which Scotland Yard is linking to the Skripal case, Dawn Sturgess, 44, and her partner Charlie Rowley, 48, were exposed to the same nerve agent used in Salisbury. Ms Sturgess subsequently died.

In New York at a specially convened meeting of the Security Council, Dame Karen Pierce, the UK's UN representative, said Britain had “clear evidence of Russian state involvement” in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

"There is an established pattern of malign Russian behaviour perpetrated by military and intelligence agencies overseas," she declared.

Dame Karen accused Russia of having flouted the chemical weapons convention “in a brazen manner” and added: “We will defend ourselves against all malign activity.”

But Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s representative, claimed the latest announcements about the Salisbury poisoning were a "mendacious cocktail of facts".

He claimed the number of inconsistencies in the latest information from the UK compared to previous details was "off the charts" and said: “I'm not going to go through the list of this whole unfounded and mendacious cocktail of facts.

"London needs this story for just one purpose: to unleash a disgusting anti-Russian hysteria and to involve other countries in this hysteria."

He joked the only winners from the Salisbury incident was the Nina Ricci perfume company – the Novichok nerve agent was found in a counterfeit scent bottle – which had “received a lot of advertising".

Mr Nebenzya claimed the Skripals were "being held somewhere" and, in breach of international norms, they had not been given access to Russian consular services.

"All we have seen is a television statement by Yulia Skripal which raises many questions and suspicions that she's been the subject of serious moral and psychological pressure," he added.

But Nikki Haley, the US representative, said America "stands firm" with the UK, praising the "amazing clarity and undeniability" of the evidence, which had been gathered by the British authorities.

She added: "Rather than accept responsibility for its actions, the Russian Government has offered only denials and counter-accusations; anything to deflect attention and distract from its guilt."