COMEDY actress Liz Fraser, has died aged 88.
She became best known for her comedy roles as a provocative 'dumb blonde; in British films of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
She appeared in a string of 1960s Carry On film comedies after here first break in the industrial relations satire I’m All Right Jack in 1959.
One of British cinema's favourite leading ladies for three decades, she also appeared in the Confessions and Adventures sex comedy films, as well as regularly appearing alongside such comedy legends as Tony Hancock and Peter Sellers.
She died on Thursday in the Brompton Hospital, London.
The actress television TV creditrs range from Hancock's Half Hour, The Avengers, Benny Hill, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), Crown Court, Last of the Summer Wine, The Professionals, The Bill, Foyle's War, Birds of a Feather, Minder and Holby City.
Born in Southwark, London, daughter of a brewery travelling salesman father and a shop owning mother her first film appearance was in Touch and Go in 1955.
She was in several of the early Carry On films, Carry On Regardless (1961), Carry On Cruising (1962), and Carry On Cabby (1963), but was sacked by producer Peter Rogers after casually saying the series could be better marketed. She re-appeared in the series in Carry On Behind (1975).
Her other film appearances include Two-Way Stretch (1960), The Bulldog Breed (1960), Double Bunk (1961) The Painted Smile (1962), The Americanization of Emily (1964), The Family Way (1966), Dad's Army (1971) and the sex comedies Adventures of a Taxi Driver (1976), Confessions of a Driving Instructor (1976), Adventures of a Private Eye (1977) and Rosie Dixon – Night Nurse (1978).
We're very sad to learn that the wonderful comic actor Liz Fraser, star of many post-war TV, radio and film comedies, has died at the age of 88. She was a delight. Seen here in Carry On Cruising. pic.twitter.com/7tG3dmMZQi— BritishComedySociety (@BritComSociety) September 6, 2018
It is with sadness that we learn of the death of our dear friend Liz Fraser. May she rest in peace in the great cinema in the sky. pic.twitter.com/5CuoyyU0uP— Talking Pictures TV (@TalkingPicsTV) September 6, 2018
Sad to hear of passing of lovely actress Liz Fraser at 88. Fun, bubbly, irascible, she worked with the very best of British comedy talent from Hancock to Sellers. Always a delight to welcome her to events @PinewoodStudios to talk about her long career. We had such fun. pic.twitter.com/CLpvI1Jr4R— Morris Bright MBE (@Morris__Bright) September 6, 2018
