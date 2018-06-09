COMEDY actress Liz Fraser, has died aged 88.

She became best known for her comedy roles as a provocative 'dumb blonde; in British films of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

She appeared in a string of 1960s Carry On film comedies after here first break in the industrial relations satire I’m All Right Jack in 1959.

One of British cinema's favourite leading ladies for three decades, she also appeared in the Confessions and Adventures sex comedy films, as well as regularly appearing alongside such comedy legends as Tony Hancock and Peter Sellers.

She died on Thursday in the Brompton Hospital, London.

The actress television TV creditrs range from Hancock's Half Hour, The Avengers, Benny Hill, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), Crown Court, Last of the Summer Wine, The Professionals, The Bill, Foyle's War, Birds of a Feather, Minder and Holby City.

Born in Southwark, London, daughter of a brewery travelling salesman father and a shop owning mother her first film appearance was in Touch and Go in 1955.

She was in several of the early Carry On films, Carry On Regardless (1961), Carry On Cruising (1962), and Carry On Cabby (1963), but was sacked by producer Peter Rogers after casually saying the series could be better marketed. She re-appeared in the series in Carry On Behind (1975).

Her other film appearances include Two-Way Stretch (1960), The Bulldog Breed (1960), Double Bunk (1961) The Painted Smile (1962), The Americanization of Emily (1964), The Family Way (1966), Dad's Army (1971) and the sex comedies Adventures of a Taxi Driver (1976), Confessions of a Driving Instructor (1976), Adventures of a Private Eye (1977) and Rosie Dixon – Night Nurse (1978).

