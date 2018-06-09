Armed police have been called to an ongoing incident in Airdrie in North Lanarkshire.
Officers were called to Gartness Drive just after 8pm after reports of five shots fired at a man.
A police helicopter and an ambulance are also at the scene.
Police say they were “dealing with an incident”.
Forensic officers were spotted at the scene as the area was cordoned off.
