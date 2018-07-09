ONE of the SNP’s longest serving MPs has publicly defied his Westminster leader’s advice against going on the Kremlin-TV channel that employs Alex Salmond.

Angus Brendan MacNeil, a member of Westminster’s joint committee on national security strategy, also appeared to question if Russia was behind the Novichok attack in Salisbury.

Theresa May told MPs on Wednesday that two members of the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU, used the rare nerve agent to poison Sergei and Julia Skripal in March.

The new evidence led to calls for Mr Salmond to end his weekly show on RT, which is forced to register in the United States as an arm of the Putin regime.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said this week that RT was a “vehicle of the Russian state” and advised people not to lend it credibility by appearing on it.

He said: "I certainly wouldn't encourage people to be seen on RT. I've made it clear that I don't believe that people should broadcast on RT.

“I think RT is a vehicle of the Russian state. People need to know exactly what the Russian state are doing, and by extension, RT are part of that."

Mr MacNeil, who has appeared on RT several times, including on Mr Salmond’s show, made it clear he would not be heeding his group leader’s warning.

Asked if he was reconsidering his appearances on RT, he told BBC Radio Scotland: “No. I think I’ll talk to any media. Many people have issues with the BBC. I’m talking to the BBC just now. And I’ll talk to any media at all if it’s possible.”

He was asked if he would appear even if there was clear evidence RT was a tool of the Russian state, as Mr Blackford said, and Russian authorities had poisoned people in the UK.

He replied: “Well, some people might have clear evidence of work by the secret services of many countries, perhaps even the UK.

“I think it’s above my pay grade to go round and hold enquiries into every media channel.”

Asked if he believed the UK government when it blamed Russia for the Salisbury attack, he merely said that “if” Russia was to blame, there were ways to push back against it.

He said: “The best way to counter anybody’s propaganda is to get on and put a different message, and perhaps a difficult message for them as well, and not let them carry on with the propaganda.

“If we only talk to our friends, all we will have is a single unitary voice that’s very much a very narrow segment of society, so I think we have to have broader voices.

“If that’s happening with Russia, get on to RT and say that’s happening, so that their propaganda - if that is the case - is easily put because you’ve got a counter message on RT and not just the message the Russian government would like to hear on RT.”

Mr MacNeil, 48, whose Western Isles constituency adjoins Mr Blackford’s Ross, Skye & Lochaber seat, has been an MP since 2005, a decade longer than Mr Blackford.

It emerged this week that Mr Salmond's co-presenter on his RT show, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, is to leave the SNP's ruling body next month.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, a former MP who jointly owns the company that makes the show with Mr Salmond, had been women and equalities officer on the SNP's National Executive Committee for seven years.