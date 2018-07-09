BUSINESS leaders and individuals who are helping Glasgow flourish have been recognised in this year’s Inspiring City Awards.

More than 400 of the most inspirational people in Glasgow gathered at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel yesterday evening for a gala awards ceremony organised in conjunction with The Herald and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.Now in their sixth year, the 2018 awards kicked off with a performance by 16year old Talia Webb and The Lockhearts while event host Jennifer Reoch announced the winners in this year’s categories.

The awards, organised by The Herald and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, in association with award-winning city brand PEOPLE MAKE GLASGOW, had no less than 14 partners.

These include Anderson Strathern, Developing The Young Workforce Glasgow and Glasgow Airport, Glasgow Caledonian University – Glasgow School for Business and Society, Glasgow Fort, Glasgow Welcomes, Glasgow Taxis, Hacking and Paterson Management Services, King’s Theatre & Theatre Royal, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Ross Wilson Public Relations, Sir Robert McAlpine and Whyte & Mackay.

The awards received an astounding number of entries, and the calibre for this year was truly outstanding, with the judges praising the number of people and businesses that have went the above and beyond to make such a difference to people’s lives across a variety of sectors, including, sport, business, art and culture, community and the environment.

The PEOPLE MAKE GLASGOW award was presented to Clare Cannon, who has made it her mission to give something back to the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, which looked after her mother before she passed away. To date she has raised approximately £53,000. Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “This year’s Inspiring City Awards showed, once again, that Glasgow is creative, innovative and a city that cares.”

There are some truly remarkable individuals, businesses, charities and organisations that are working tirelessly, every day, to improve the lives of our people and the reputation of our great city. I would like to congratulate all of last night’s deserving finalists and winners – their energy, drive and enthusiasm is what continues to fuel Glasgow’s success.”

Alison McRae, Senior Director, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said the event was “added: “The Developing Young Workforce Glasgow team is delighted to have been involved in this event since it began! It is truly one of the highlights of the awards calendar”. and once again this year promises to be better than the last.”

Developing The Young Workforce Glasgow supported the Industry and Young People Innovation Award, which was supported by Developing Young Workforce Glasgow which was given to Tennents Training Academy & UTD Sports.

The Art and Culture Award, supported by Sir Robert McAlpine, went to the Tron Theatre. For delivering world class theatre productions throughout the year Mark Gibson, Regional Managing Director, Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “Congratulations to all the very deserving winners.”

Once again, the Inspiring City Awards proved a vibrant evening celebrating the great people and organisations Glasgow has to offer. This richness was reflected by an ensemble of truly outstanding finalists. It was a privilege for Sir Robert McAlpine to promote the lasting legacy that Arts and Culture make to the city by supporting the Award in that category.”

As well as rewarding Scotland’s art and culture the awards also recognise the businesses that are providing change to the environment. This year the Environmental Award, supported by Anderson Strathern, was presented to Friends of Glasgow’s Local Nature Reserves.

Neil Amner, Director at Anderson Strathern and Immediate Past President of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Inspiring City Awards continues to put the talented people of Glasgow at the forefront and we are pleased to support the Environmental Award.

Anderson Strathern has a long and established history of working with the businesses that have made our Scottish cities successful and as we continue to establish Glasgow as an international city, it is great to see environmental innovation at the forefront.”

Our new category for 2018 was the Young Persons Award category, supported by Glasgow Fort, which was awarded to Asma Mohammed for overcoming her difficulties but also inspiring others at the same time. Phillip Goodman, Glasgow Fort Centre Director, said: “On behalf of the entire team at Glasgow Fort, I would like to congratulate Asma on their success this evening. Young people are the future of our great city.” and so it is fitting that they are recognised in this way and encouraged to develop their talent even further.”

Our Glasgow Welcomes Service Champion Award was awarded to Glasgow Taxis. Craig Martin, Head of HR, Glasgow Airport, and Chair, Glasgow Welcomes Initiativesaid: “It’s been fantastic to be part of this showpiece recognition event for the city for a second year.”

We’ve been delighted with the calibre of the finalists for the Glasgow Welcomes Service Champion Award, and we wish to extend our congratulations to Glasgow Taxis who were deserving winners.

“The role of Glasgow Welcomes is to inspire and develop our people to deliver outstanding levels of customer service to provide a truly memorable visitor experience, and that’s why we were keen to support these Awards.”

David Doran, Partner of Hacking and Paterson Management Services, said of their support of the Legacy Award: “All of us at Hacking and Paterson Management Services were once again pleased to be part of the Inspiring City Awards.”

For a third year and we would like to offer our sincere congratulations to all the nominees, finalists and winners on their continuing achievements. We congratulate the winner of the Legacy Award whose impressive work in going the extra mile to make lasting change to the great city of Glasgow is well-deserving of extra recognition.”

Glasgow Tigers Speedway walked away as the winners of the Legacy Award and was renowned as one of the most exciting events in Glasgow.

Supporting the Outstanding Contribution Award, Ross Wilson, of Ross Wilson Public Relations, said: “The event was a truly memorable occasion. A night to remember. It rightly celebrated and rewarded the businesses and people who inspire us. They have demonstrated why Glasgow is such a vibrant and wonderful city and one we can all be proud of.” This category was awarded to Dagmawi Belay, with a commendation also being awarded to Chitresh Sharma.

Dr Adele Patrick, of Glasgow Women’s Library, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, supported by Glasgow Airport.