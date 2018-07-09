WHAT have the Liberal Democrats ever done for us?

The Pythonesque question occurred as Sir Vince Cable[SVC] turned up at the 19th century gentlemen’s club that is the oak-lined, portrait-heavy National Liberal Club in central London to use it as a backdrop to talk about, er, his 21st century vision for modernising those nice Liberal Democrats.

Perhaps somewhat incongruously, just before SVC turned up, there was a blast of a Beach Boys’ track – to remind everyone of their long-departed summer holiday - before we were entertained by the more sombre Vince the Movie.

When the Twinkletoes from Twickenham turned up late in the fine Charlie Kennedy tradition, all the best lines about his expected departure and his planned reforms had slipped out.

One “interesting” proposal, as a party grandee diplomatically described it, was opening up the leadership to non-MPs. Really.

Before he made reference to this, SVC made sure he pointed out to the gaggle of colleagues sitting in front of him that they were wonderfully talented human beings, any one of whom could become the next leader. Honest.

Yet, he insisted, the party had to exploit a wider pool of talent. Senior Lib Dems could be seen shuffling uncomfortably in their seats. Message received and understood.

So who could the next Lib Dem leader be? Michael Palin? Stephen Fry? Gary Lineker?, Brenda from Bristol? Corky the Cat?

Another proposed reform was having registered supporters, who could help online campaigning and vote in any future leadership contest – for free.

SVC, brushing aside fears of entryism, declared: “We cannot be afraid of opening windows lest a few flies get in.”

Asked if he was worried those horrid Scottish Nats might seek to infiltrate the Lib Dems north of the border to push for independence, he referenced his remark about “not letting the flies in” and insisted there would be safeguards.

SVC spoke of creating a mass movement of like-minded liberals and touched on the idea of a new centre ground party.

But arguing it was easier to work with current party structures, he noted: “There is a danger in becoming like the scene in Monty Python’s Life of Brian where the Judean People’s Front refuses to work with the People’s Front of Judea for the most petty of reasons. But this is not a Monty Python sketch, it is the future of our country.” Indeed.

So as the yellow peril turns into the Lib Dem People’s Front of Great Britain, Vince will be doing a slow cha-cha-cha towards the door marked exit.

The 75-year-old won’t become the new Messiah for the Moderates and, if things don’t pan out as hoped, might be seen - as Brian’s mother would put it - as just a very naughty boy.