HE’S back! Tommy Sheridan this week landed a job at Russian propaganda outlet Sputnik UK, hosting an online video show about independence. SNP MP Stewart McDonald was unimpressed with socialism’s answer to Alan Partridge. “A perjurer and a fake news agency are made for each other,” he sniffed. Infuriated, Tommy hit back by modestly comparing himself to William Wallace, ranting about “betrayal” by a fellow Yesser. “This individual is worth keeping an eye,” he snarled. Unlike Mr Sheridan’s show.

NICOLA Sturgeon was keen to plug her latest economic wheeze in Tuesday’s programme for government. The Scottish National Investment Bank should give £2bn to budding Bransons over 10 years from 2020, we’re told. However the tap has already been turned on for the lucky few. Ministers have just awarded a £2.5m consultancy gig for “professional services” on the bank to deserving newbies Deloitte LLP. What a reassuring start.

AS Richard Leonard’s national tour continues to whip up apathy, the Scottish Labour leader could really use a new website to reach voters. Last year, when running for the worst job in politics, he set up Richardleonard.org.uk. Alas, he failed to renew it, and it has now morphed into an online shop flogging sports bras and bikinis. No doubt in tribute to the previous owner, it also sells a range of comfy gents slacks as dull as the man himself.

STILL, Mr Leonard’s leadership rival hasn’t been any more digitally savvy. Anas Sarwar set up anassarwar.scot for his doomed tilt at glory. It is now a single page headed by the word ‘SORRY!’ in huge capital letters. Presumably, a description of the state of Scottish Labour.

GOOD news for Douglas Ross, the Tory MP for Moray, who proudly tweeted an ultrasound snap this week with a comment about debates on parental rights. “May have to declare an interest. Baby Ross due in March 2019." Mr Ross has an outside job as a football referee. ‘Seems he got bored of watching other people score,’ notes our source.

THEY do things differently in Edinburgh Labour Students, with a series of decidedly Blairite events coming up for Freshers’ Week. There’s Labour and Lattes with Jezophobic MP Ian Murray. Ladies in Red for “chatting all things feminism”. And, we kid you not, a knees up called Champagne Socialism with MSPs Kezia Dugdale and Daniel Johnson. With a “free glass of bubbly, why not come along?” runs the blurb. Really, it’s like Tony never left.

SCOTTISH Secretary David Mundell is usually scrupulously polite, but months of facing Mike Russell across a table have taken their toll. At a press huddle this week, he was asked about the SNP’s Mr Brexit moaning about a lack of advance notice on a new scheme for fruit pickers. Mr Mundell took a deep breath. “You started that sentence ‘Mike Russell has complained’,” he sighed to the reporter, “that’s just a given.”

RUM goings-on in the Scottish Tory press operation. After Ruth Davidson wrote a newspaper article last Sunday, her office duly recycled the highlights. In the original, the Scottish Tory leader said working with her party was “anathema” for Nicola Sturgeon’s government. But in the press release this was “omerta”, the Mafia code of silence. We fear the capo responsible for outing the secret SNP-Tory pact now sleeps with the fishes.