SNP politicians and activists accused of wrongdoing face rapid suspensions under tougher new disciplinary rules being circulated to party members this weekend.

The proposed changes are part of the first overhaul of the SNP’s constitution since 2004, and will be put to a vote at the party’s conference in Glasgow in October.

Had the change been in place last month, it would have allowed the party to suspend Alex Salmond swiftly after it emerged he faced allegations of sexual misconduct related to 2013.

At the time, the SNP was under intense pressure to suspend the former First Minister, with last year’s suspension of former minister Mark McDonald cited as a precedent.

However Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP had “no legal basis” to suspend Mr Salmond as the party had received no complaints about him and had therefore not investigated him.

But the new rules would allow for precautionary suspensions pending investigations.

The move flies in the face of recent criticism from Mr Salmond, who said when he resigned from the SNP that he had “always thought it a very poor idea to suspend any party member on the basis of complaints and allegations. Innocent until proven guilty is central to our concept of justice.”

Mr Salmond denies criminality.

Under the existing constitution, the SNP National Secretary can only suspend members after concluding they have broken party rules.

But the new constitution says: “The National Secretary may suspend a member from exercising any or all rights of membership while investigations are being investigated and considered. In all cases where this action has been taken, the suspension will be regularly reviewed.”

The proposed rules create a faster, more “flexible” punishment process.

At present, the party’s notoriously slow disciplinary process can only admonish, suspend or expel members.

In future, members could also have their party rights restricted, be forced to make “appropriate restorative action, such as an apology”, forced to “undertake appropriate training”, or be punished with “any other proportionate sanction or requirement”.

In his introduction to the proposals, National Secretary Angus MacLeod said they would see a “modernising of our disciplinary processes” with an enhanced approach on “bullying, harassment and social media use”.

The proposed constitution also beefs up the SNP’s policy-making apparatus, which former deputy Jim Sillars and others have long complained is inadequate.

There would be a new Policy Development Convenor on the SNP’s ruling body, a Policy Development Committee, and members would be encouraged to “use online forums for initiating policy discussions”.

After Ms Sturgeon launched her annual programme for government this week with hardly any substantial bills, it pompted opposition parties to claim the SNP had run out of policy ideas and was “past its sell-by date”.

An SNP spokesperson: “The new rules provide more flexible sanctioning and suspension powers.”