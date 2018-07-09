A CRACKDOWN on so-called “designer dogs” is being considered by Scottish ministers as part of a drive to improve animal welfare.

It comes amid increasing demand for puppies in Scotland, with between 70,000 and 190,000 sold every year.

A new consultation proposes a number of changes to the licensing system to protect pets.

Plans include making it more flexible while also imposing tighter rules over how cats, dogs and rabbits are bred.

Ministers want to “counteract the market incentive” towards designer dogs and other pets which are deliberately bred to exaggerate certain features – such as short noses or long ears.

Such breeding “heightens the risk of harmful genetic conditions and can seriously affect the future health and wellbeing of the animal,” the consultation says.

It suggests prohibiting “any breeding practices which are likely to cause the offspring suffering in later life” as a condition of licensing.

Breeds particularly at risk of health problems include pugs, bloodhounds and bulldogs.

Rural affairs minister Mairi Gougeon said: “The high demand for particular breeds and “designer pets” means irresponsible breeders use harmful practices, leading to genetic conditions which seriously affect the future health and wellbeing of these animals, as well as causing distress and veterinary treatment costs for owners.

“The Scottish Government believes that irresponsible breeders should be more accountable for their actions, so we will be looking to deter these practices through new licensing conditions, whilst encouraging responsible breeders to continue to follow good breeding practices.

“We will also be raising public awareness of the problems that irresponsible breeding can create.

“Ultimately we want a modern licensing system in Scotland to improve conditions for these animals.”