It opens in just seven days time, set to be Scotland’s new cultural superstar.

But art lovers hoping to flock to the opening of the V&A in Dundee next weekend are being warned that it is already a sell-out after bosses were forced to introduce a ticketing system to cope with demand.

They revealed all briefs - introduced as a temporary measure - have gone signalling a surge of excitement

To deal with the potential of a rush to experience the new £80m museum, Dundee V&A have issued free tickets to the first people who will see inside the Kengo Kuma-designed building.

The opening weekend, on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 saw around 6,000 tickets have been issued for the first weekend of the museum’s life.

Without one, you will not be able to enter.

A spokeswoman for the museum said that the system had been designed to allow the first visitors to the museum the "best experience possible", without long queues or crowds.

After the opening weekend, the V&A will be free to enter for all, although its special exhibitions will still have charges.

Visitors to Dundee on the opening weekend will be able to see the 3D festival, which is accompanying the formal opening.

The festival, which takes place on 14 and 15 September, has a capacity for 20,000 people.

Again, ticketed Friday event is sold-out, however, the non-ticketed Saturday 15 event is not.

Primal Scream will headline the 3D Festival on Friday.

They will be joined by singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and Dundee’s Be Charlotte.

The View frontman Kyle Falconer will perform on the main stage on Saturday, as is Gary Clark and the Sistema Scotland musicians.

Philip Long, the director of V&A Dundee, said: "There is just one week to go until the 3D Festival, a massive celebration to mark the opening of V&A Dundee, begins.

"Over the two days of the festival around 20,000 people are expected to join us in Slessor Gardens for this important moment for all those who have supported and been involved in creating the new museum.

"The demand for tickets to Friday evening at the 3D Festival highlights the invaluable support the event and the museum has enjoyed, and Saturday is another great opportunity to get involved and celebrate the wonderful creative talent the city has to offer on the day V&A Dundee officially opens."

Dundee City Council leader Councillor John Alexander said: "The weekend represents an exceptional opportunity for the city to celebrate the opening of Scotland’s first museum of design.

"I appreciate that this event will cause travel disruption but we hope people will understand what a momentous event this is for the city of Dundee and for Scotland and why it is necessary to take these measures."