JEREMY Corbyn has hit back at Tony Blair after the former Labour leader suggested voters would not “tolerate” his left-wing successor as Prime Minister and that the party might be a lost cause.

But the party leader insisted Labour now had policies, which enjoyed widespread support, and party membership was at a record high.

“Tony should recognise the party membership is now much bigger than it’s ever been, it’s the biggest it’s ever been in my lifetime, well over half a million members, and in the General Election last year we set out what our aspirations are for the people of this country.”

These “overwhelmingly popular policies,” he explained, included eliminating homelessness, putting more money and resources into education, ending university fees, building half a million council homes and taking water into public ownership.

Earlier, Mr Blair told the BBC Labour had become a “different party” and asked: “Can it be taken back? I don't know."

The former PM said voters would not “tolerate” a situation where the choice for the next leader of the UK was between Mr Corbyn and Boris Johnson. "Something will fill that vacuum," he declared.

Mr Blair, who as Labour leader made history by winning three successive general elections, explained: "There's lots of people associated with me who feel that the Labour Party's lost, that the game's over. I'm kind of hoping they're not right."

Commenting on the anti-Semitism row within the party, the former PM said he could not have imagined it taking place in the way it had "in the Labour Party I joined”. Mr Blair described it as “ghastly” and a “matter of great sadness”.

Lord Blunkett, a former Home Secretary and a leading figure of the Blair era, also warned Labour faced "irrelevance" unless there was a rethink of the "Corbyn project".

But Jon Lansman, founder of the Corbyn-supporting Momentum campaign, hit out at the ex-PM on Twitter, declaring: "Tony Blair was never in the right party and there will never be a return to his politics in UK Labour."

The member of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee claimed Blair-era policies like the minimum wage and Sure Start nurseries should be credited to other leaders.

"Sure Start thanks to Gordon Brown, Min Wage thanks to John Smith, the tragic lost leader we should have had as PM in 1997," he added.

Meanwhile, Labour backbencher Joan Ryan, who chairs Labour Friends of Israel, hit out at "Trots, Stalinists, Communists and assorted hard Left" after losing a confidence vote brought by her own constituency party in London’s Enfield North.

The former minister under Mr Blair and a longstanding critic of Mr Corbyn lost by just two votes.

What concerned some was the confidence vote was broadcast live on Iranian state-backed channel Press TV.

Tom Watson, the party’s deputy leader, tweeted: “Impossible to fathom how Iran State TV was able to live-tweet the Joan Ryan no-confidence vote at Enfield North - from inside the CLP meeting. This disorder makes a farce of the proceedings and is not how the modern Labour Party should conduct its affairs.”

His Labour colleague Owen Smith, who unsuccessfully challenged Mr Corbyn for the party leadership in 2016, urged Labour members to reflect on what had happened and “ask if you are comfortable with what we are becoming in the eyes of the world".