Sometimes you still have to pinch yourself.

Tony Blair, serial general election winner, was told yesterday that he was “never in the right party,” that Blair-era policies like the minimum wage and Sure Start nurseries should be credited to other leaders, namely, Gordon Brown and John Smith.

The views were expressed by Jon Lansman, founder of the Corbyn-supporting Momentum campaign.

No doubt, if Mr Blair’s name is mentioned at the forthcoming Labour conference in Liverpool, it will be roundly booed from the floor as it has before.

The former PM has admitted some friends believe Labour is now a lost cause; that “the game's over”. He noted: “I'm kind of hoping they're not right".

Already Corbyn critics John Woodcock and Frank Field have resigned the whip and it seems only a matter of time before Mike Gapes follows suit. There are plenty of others at Westminster who are distraught about the party, exacerbated by the anti-Semitism debacle.

Eyebrows were raised when the confidence vote against Corbyn critic Joan Ryan, who chairs Labour Friends of Israel, was live-streamed on the Iranian state-backed Press TV channel.

How, Tom Watson, the deputy Labour leader, asked could this have happened. “This disorder makes a farce of the proceedings and is not how the modern Labour Party should conduct its affairs,”he said.

If, as some suggest, Labour has become a Corbyn cult, then, with half a million members, it is a pretty big cult.

The hope that Mr Blair and others cling onto - that somehow it will all change, scales will follow from comrades’ eyes, and Labour will move back to the centre ground once inhabited so successfully by New Labour – looks a forlorn one.

Even if Mr Corbyn, now in his 70th year, were to stand aside, his nominated successor would carry on the Corbynite flame.

Talk of a new centre ground party made up of disaffected Labourites and Tories is increasing but people have bad memories of the ill-fated SDP.

Vince Cable, the slowly outgoing leader of the Liberal Democrats, talked yesterday of creating a big centre ground mass movement of moderates but cautioned against the creation of a new party.

While a river of acrimony looks set to run through both the Labour and Tory conferences in the next few weeks, the issue that will reset the political landscape is: Brexit.

But, as the political turbulence continues, no one has a clue how it will all play out; save to say, Britain will, one way or another, be a different place in 2019.