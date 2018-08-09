TORY MPs have suggested that the timing of Boris Johnson’s divorce announcement is a strategic move to “clear the decks” ahead of a leadership bid.

The formal announcement came hours after The Sun reported that the former Foreign Secretary and his lawyer wife Marina Wheeler had separated after she was said to have accused him of an extra-marital affair.

In a joint statement issued to the Press Association through a family friend, the couple, both 54, said that their separation had occurred "several months ago".

They said: “After 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate. We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is under way.

"As friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. We will not be commenting further."

Mr Johnson was a childhood friend of Ms Wheeler, the daughter of BBC journalist Charles Wheeler, when they were both pupils at the European School in Brussels.

He met his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen while they were students at Oxford and they wed in 1987 but the marriage was annulled in 1993 and he married Ms Wheeler later that year. The couple have two sons and two daughters.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly come under scrutiny over his personal life.

In 2013, the Appeal Court ruled that the public had a right to know he had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while Mayor of London in 2009.

In 2004 he was sacked from the Tory frontbench over a reported affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt.

It is not known whether the couple's decision to separate pre-dates Mr Johnson's resignation as Foreign Secretary. The pair were photographed together moving out of his official residence Carlton House Terrace shortly after he quit the Cabinet.

One Conservative ally said: “It is in Boris's interests to get this news out there now so it is not used by his enemies in the height of a leadership contest. This means that if and when he goes for the top job, it will be old news and cannot harm him."

Another claimed it was a case of “shovelling the s**t out of the way for the leadership bid”.

The forthcoming Tory conference in Birmingham is set to be dominated by the party’s split on Brexit and questions over Theresa May’s leadership.

Mr Johnson is due to address fellow Brexiteers at a “Chuck Chequers” rally with 1,000 people expected to attend.

One minister suggested the prospect of a leadership contest was near. “There is close to the number of letters needed[48] to bring a vote,” he said.