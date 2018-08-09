IT has a touch of Shakespearean wrath about it. Hamlet pouring scorn upon Ophelia: “God has given you one face and you make yourselves another.”

What’s the worst thing that can happen on public transport?

Fish suppers should never be allowed. There’s nothing finer than a fish supper, yet being in a confined space with one that doesn’t belong to you prompts nothing but the boak.

Manspreading. Oh gents, knees nearer together, please.

Of course, there’s worse. The number of sexual offences reported on Britain’s railways has more

than doubled over the past five years.

Upskirting – when a pervert takes a unauthorised photograph up, as you may have already guessed, a skirt – happens on transport. As does the practice of sending “d*** pics” via AirDrop, which allows the sharing of images by Bluetooth.

You’d think a survey of irksome train etiquette might involve a wee bit of perspective. One may well grumble, but there are worse things happen at sea.

There are not worse things at sea for Michael, 59, who was moved to respond to the aforementioned survey. Michael was also moved to change carriages when he found a hard stare did not prompt a woman to cease and desist her offensive face painting.

“To find myself sitting on a train and then suddenly inside someone’s bathroom is very unwelcome.”

All aboard the 7.59am to Paddington, and suddenly you find yourself in mi’lady’s boudoir. Can’t be easy.

Simon, 61, compares make up to the making of unspecific bodily noises: “Grooming is just not a suitable activity for a train, any

more than bodily noises.” Gerard, 60: “There seems to be something

so totally ‘in your face’ about females.”

Merely the rantings of isolated gents, dreaming of finer times when women were ladies and men’s views were law? No. Women making up while commuting are loathed.

Spraying perfume, brushing hair, applying nail varnish: absolutely not. But the woman who can create a perfect smoky eye while being whizzed along the Cathcart Circle? All power to you.

Public transport is more intimate than most of us are comfortable with. There we are, in an enclosed space, breathing with strangers, shedding our epithelial cells all over them.

I used to eat cereal on the train to work, when I was a rail commuter. It caught glances but most responses were good humoured. “You got a carton of milk in there too, hen?” was one memorable rejoinder from a lady pointing to my bag.

It was, like applying make up, doing absolutely no harm to anyone. There was no foul smell, no overpowering noise, no hogging of additional space. Just a way to make practical use of dead time.

Why is cereal humourous and lipstick slatternly?

Here’s why: the female form is to be a great performance, presented to the world complete and without flaw. We’re supposed to wake up like this. We don’t. Yet women go along with the notion that appearing unpainted in public is an achievement – a no make-up selfie

is ‘brave’.

Make-up is fun and joyous and art. Those who call the application of it in public vulgar are doing nothing but enabling the damaging notion that women are to present a neat and inoffensive version of themselves, attractive and sanitised, at all times.

It’s the same motivation that prompts scorn at women breastfeeding in public. We are

not meant to pull back the curtain on our messy, multi-functioning bodies.

If you sit and seethe, wishing for the old ways of women knowing their manners, then you could always use a similarly old-fashioned method to overcome your ire: gaze out of the window. There’s plenty else to see.