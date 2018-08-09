MONDAY will mark 200 days until Brexit. Two hundred days until we allow our country to walk out the European door perhaps never to be allowed back again.

It will of course will sting for those of us, like me, want to remain. A vintage who have been lucky enough to enjoy and cherish the freedoms and privileges that membership of the EU affords. Who believe firmly that we are enriched by continental cousins, not undermined.

But it’s not for me that I worry the most. No. It’s for the generations to follow. The youth of today who will become our leaders and communities of tomorrow.

They include one of my grandchildren, Blair. The decision is more important for him than for me as he will have to live with it for decades. He should be given a chance to vote on his future along with all his contemporaries.

I don’t know how he, or the others, will vote but there is a question of democratic justice that they should not be denied a say in their future.

That is without doubt the most important reason that I am raising the fact in the Lords at Question Time, that there are nearly a million and a half people who have attained the age of 18 who were not able to vote in the 2016 referendum.

And it is injustice not to give them that chance given the enormity – the gravity – of what happens next.

David Cameron may have gone quiet in the shadows. He may watch the wreckage that he has left behind from his willingness to gamble the house on not one but two votes that could diminish the UK Constitution.

Thankfully, his foolishness in caving in to Alex Salmond’s desire for a referendum on his terms came to nought when Scotland chose to stay. But the one in a lifetime campaign goes on, emboldened even, after he opened the door to separation.

Then in a desperate bid to shore up his position in the tory party, to bring the warring sides together, he stakes his credibility on a Remain vote in the EU referendum, arrogantly thinking the result would be a sure thing.

Anyone who watched his ashen faced resignation in the days that will follow now know how very wrong he and his cohorts were.

The difference in this misguided vote, however, was the way it was conducted.

In Scotland the franchise included 16 & 17-year olds, EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens overseas.

It meant every adult who would be affected by the result had a vote.

In contrast EU citizens in the UK, who contribute to our economy with their taxes, industry and friendships, and UK citizens overseas whose lives will be more affected by the decision to leave the EU than the rest of us, were denied a vote.

The greatest injustice was the refusal to extend the franchise to 16 & 17-year olds, who will be affected by the disaster of leaving the EU for far longer than those of us in our 70’s.

In their stage fright, their battle to remain in power, the Government chose what was an advisory result as a demand and instruction from the public. The consequences of pending job losses, cracks in industry, investors moving elsewhere, a possible new migration of people away from these shores leaving huge voids behind, is all too real.

Parliament would normally decide such a fate.

Yet the process was so flawed, so excluding, so reckless that it is only just that the franchise be widened for a new ‘People’s Vote’.

What options would be put to the people? I will strongly argue that we should be allowed to vote on an option to Remain in the EU. Whether that is against a deal or no deal remains to be seen.

There is no guarantee it would win. Just as there is none that it would lose.

Only this time, all those with an interest, would have a final and informed say on the matter without the scaremongering and underhand tactics and interference that went on before.

If we leave, we must be sure. Those who will be left living with the consequences for the rest of their lives need to be allowed to have a say.

We still live in a democracy. That should not, it cannot, be denied while the country remains divided on the most important issue in recent history.

It is why we need a ‘People’s Vote’.