Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy missing in the Scottish Highlands for 24 hours.

Kane McGlynn was last seen in Aviemore at about 5pm on Friday.

The 14-year-old is 5ft 11in with a slim build and dark blonde hair.

He is thought to be carrying a black Converse backpack and wearing black Adidas trainers.

Police said Kane McGlynn was last seen in Aviemore on Friday afternoon (Police Scotland/PA)

Police are appealing for any sightings or information on his movements.

A force spokesman said: “Police Scotland are appealing for information to trace 14-year-old male Kane McGlynn, who was last seen in Aviemore at about 5pm on Friday.

“We would request anyone who may have seen him or have knowledge of his whereabouts to make contact with Police Scotland on 101.”