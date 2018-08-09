Thousands of people have joined a march and rally in Paris as part of an international mobilisation to show popular support for urgent measures to combat climate change.
Crowds overflowed a square in front of City Hall before marching east to the Place de la Republique on Saturday.
They carried with them a message that it is up to the public to put global warming at the top of the political agenda.
The front page of France’s daily Liberation newspaper featured a call from 700 French scientists for politicians to take action because “solutions are available”.
Activists encouraged Rise For Climate protests around the world before a climate summit opens next week in San Francisco.
California’s governor proposed the event after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment