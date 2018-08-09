COOLNESS is something that is often difficult to define. We all think we know what it is when we see it. The Scotland we look out at, from the Herald on Sunday, has spades of that indefinable something. It’s there in our musicians, our entrepreneurs, our sports stars, our influencers. To celebrate this, we’re publishing our list of Scotland’s 100 Coolest. These are people who either live in Scotland, or are Scots having an impact in other parts of the world. Their coolness resides in the way that they look, the things that they make, or the impact they have had in shaping Scotland and the world. Our cool list comes in all different shapes and sizes. They can be gallus folk with attitude. They can be people who have pushed for change. They can be artists who have created work that has blown our minds. They can be the people you never even knew were doing the most amazing, world-enhancing things. Over the next three weeks we will be counting down from 100 to one, with the coolest Scot revealed on September 23. Of course, we’re sure you won’t agree with every entry on our list. If you don’t, please do get in touch and tell us what you think. Or, better still, thrash it out with your friends. Cool, after all, comes in many forms. Here are some of them.