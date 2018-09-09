SCOTTISH Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie stepped up his call yesterday for Nicola Sturgeon to ditch a second independence referendum and instead back a vote on the final Brexit deal.

Addressing his party’s conference in Dunfermline, he urged the First Minister to “get off the fence” and “stand up for Britain’s place in Europe”.

Mrs Sturgeon was expected to provide an update on her constitutional plans in August, but the UK Government’s handling of the Brexit negotiations delayed any statement she might have made.

Some senior Nationalists believe there is no prospect of another plebiscite before the next Holyrood election and Mrs Sturgeon herself has called on supporters to focus on the “why” of independence, not the "when".

Speaking to fellow Liberal Democrats, Mr Rennie called on the SNP leader to join the campaign for a new Brexit vote:

“The case for a Brexit deal referendum is growing. More people are backing it across the United Kingdom. They know the country is on the wrong track.”

He said: “The SNP say they are open-minded on a final say. But they have been open-minded for two years now. There’s only two hundred days left. They aren’t open-minded; they are paralysed by indecision.”

Mr Rennie made a “plea” to the SNP: “I know you are divided on Brexit. I know you can’t make up your mind. I know you are split on the fundamentals on independence: on the currency, on the timing and on the entire economic underpinning.

“But, while you are working on how to get out of your hellish mess, will you do something positive for the rest of us? Scotland deserves better than this. Scotland demands better.

“Get off the fence. Stand up for Britain’s place in Europe. Put your voice behind a public vote on the deal.”

Meanwhile, former party leader Tavish Scott said the Liberals had to offer voters an alternative to the left-wing politics of Jeremy Corbyn and the hard-Brexit policies espoused by Tory Boris Johnson.

Mr Scott called on the party to fill "the glaring gap in modern politics" and warned that if they could not be relevant "then the world will pass us by".

He stressed that "this country needs better than it currently has", saying that meant there was an "opportunity" for liberals, although he conceded:

"We have not set any heather on fire since 2016, despite being the only avowedly pro-European party who should at least get a hearing from 48% of the electorate.

"Tony Blair said yesterday that if the British public are offered a choice of Corbyn versus Boris at the next election they will be looking for something else.

"He is right. And we need to make that alternative us. That is the glaring gap in modern politics."