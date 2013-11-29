When the Police Scotland helicopter G-SPAO dropped like a stone out of a clear Friday night sky it’s main rotor blades had stopped turning, the fuel in its main tank was dry but it had 76kg of fuel remaining in its second tank, more than enough to safely fly all the way back to base. However, the switches which would have fed the dry tank had been turned off by the pilot.

Seconds after the twin-engined Eurocopter EC 35 plummeted from more than 500 feet, 10 people were dead, the flight crew of three and seven revellers in the Clutha bar below who had been dancing and listening to the music of the band Esperanza when the roof came in.

It was a completely avoidable tragedy. The pilot, David Traill, a former RAF Chinook helicopter jockey who had flown in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and had more than 5000 hours flying time, was responsible. He had ignored a series of visual and audio warnings about the critical state of fuel, he did not switch on the supply which would have saved all the lives, and he had disobeyed pilots’ instructions to land the aircraft immediately the alarms begin.

And, in a tragic irony, if he had not veered off on his way back on an unexplained detour, circling for five minutes over Bargeddie, while alarms had been going on in the cockpit for more than eight minutes, there would still have been enough fuel in the emptying tank to return to Glasgow City Heliport, then on the banks of the Clyde.

Traill did not call in to air traffic control the distress signals PAN and MAYDAY, neither did the two police officers on their separate Airwave radios. There was no indication from the crew of any concern about the helicopter or themselves throughout the flight.

If there were any discussions between the three in the cabin prior to the crash we will never know – G-SPAO did not have a flight recorder, which was an optional extra, but which would have recorded all of the talk. Seconds after 10.22 pm on Friday, November 29, 2013, 10 people, who need not have died, perished.

Just why Traill acted as he did has remained a mystery. However, the Herald on Sunday can now unravel one crucial part of it. According to sources within the company – then Bond Helicopters – and other pilots with intimate knowledge, Traill had been warned about his repeated failures to heed instrument warnings.

This newspaper asked Babcock – the company which bought over Bond – several times, over the phone and in emails, whether Traill had been explicitly warned about his actions. The company has refused to comment on this or on other aspect of the avoidable disaster.

“It was well known that Dave was cavalier about it [ignoring instrument warnings],” said the source we are calling John Fisher to protect his identity, who worked for Bond at the time. “I don’t know whether this came from his RAF service, or whether he had just become lackadaisical on what was, or should have been, a dull and routine flight. And it wasn’t just one warning, it was more than one. Everyone at the time knew about it.”

A fellow helicopter pilot (it is a small and tight-knit community) who also knew Traill well said, “He told me about it [warnings]. He seemed to feel that it was something about nothing, that he was an experienced pilot, he’d even been an instructor, and, I’m guessing, he felt he knew more than they did. Was it flying on the edge? Or had he just mentally switched off? I don’t know.”

This doesn’t fully explain why he flagrantly broke instructions by continuing to fly for more than 10 minutes with gongs going off and warning lights shining in his face which can’t be switched off – and he even diverted to Bargeddie while ignoring the continuous alarms – rather than put down G-SPAO on the nearest ground, as per instructions – or why the two police officers, PCs Kirsty Nelis and Tony Collins, did not call in their concern over their radios.

It is speculation, but they had flown with Traill before so perhaps they trusted his reassurances that there was nothing to worry about? But it certainly does not explain why he had switched off the fuel tank some time during the flight which would have ensured the main rotor kept turning..

According to the Air Accident Investigations Branch report into the crash, at “2221:36 (+ or – 5 secs)” and at an altitude of 950 ft or thereabouts the right engine flamed out." Approximately 32 seconds later the second engine cut out, considerably shorter than the four minutes the German company’s training manual claims.

According to the pilots’ bible, Emergency and Malfunction Procedures, Traill should still have been able – despite his crucial mistake – to save the helicopter and the lives of 10 people even as the fuel dried, by the manoeuvre known as autorotation. This involves pushing forward the control stick, called the collective, so that the aircraft goes into a dive with the rushing wind then turning the main propeller blades, before pulling back the stick – a flare recovery – and gliding to earth. This is a procedure that pilots are, or should be, tested on every six months, either in a real situation or a simulator. This testing was not done independently but in-house at Bond.

As the accident report stresses, “..most autorotations were commenced between 1,000 and 2000 ft…On the accident flight from a height of between 500 and 750ft the pilot would have proportionately less time to establish a stable autorotation…”

Traill’s radio altimeter and steerable landing light also went out, so he could only guess at his height from the illuminated city below, nor did he have the landing light which would have improved his visual cues. At this point he should have reached above him to an instrument panel and thrown the switch would have activated both. He did not.

Traill did attempt an autorotation, but in the dark, and, it’s assumed, above the height when it would have succeeded, presumably because he had wrongly judged in the dark how high he was above the ground. As the accident report trenchantly notes, it is inexplicable why such an experienced pilot did not properly carry out these emergency procedures.

The aircraft was then doomed to drop horizontally onto the roof of the Clutha cascading debris onto the crowded pub below.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the Clutha disaster is to take place next April, more than five years after the disaster, and after mammoth police investigations which involved extensive interviews of Bond personnel as well as eyewitnesses. It will be looking at the competence of Traill on the night and whether, despite the warnings he had been given, he continued to ignore the rule book.

It will also look at the unexplained diversion from the return to base and why Traill circled five times over Bargeddie. As the accident report puts it: “Once more, no radio transmission were received from the crew and, without a cockpit voice recording, it is not possible to know what conversations and discussion took place between the crew members to explain why the task at Bargeddie was undertaken with the low fuel warnings having been active for at least eight minutes.”

The present Police Scotland helicopter does have a black box recorder.

What the helicopter pilots say...

"Forget switch positions, warning lights, audio warnings etc. for one minute. He knew his fuel load on take-off, he knew the burn rate, he knew his endurance, he knew his flight time. ..Even if the aircraft systems were all lying to them, and they had no warnings at all, Dave must have been thinking, I've been up for 1:37 this is going to be tight.

After that kind of flight time, what could possibly make him think that all was ok."

"That's not a beauty contest, but there's lot in between a 100G impact and a successful AR.

This was not pitch dark countryside, it was Glasgow at 10pm, lots of illuminated tarmac."

"What's the pilot doing snooping round Bargeddie, down to 87kg ?"

"Looks like he switched the pumps off and just forgot to switch them back on - all the warnings he was getting he just fixated as error warnings."

"None of which explains why, when confronted with the need to land, he didn't. Nor does it explain why, when confronted with engine failure(s) he didn't successfully autorotate."

The roll of the dead

Robert Jenkins, 61, Mark O'Prey, 44, Colin Gibson, 33, and John McGarrigle, 57, were named on Tuesday. The other victims were Samuel McGhee, 56, Gary Arthur, 48, and the helicopter pilot David Traill, 51, and PCs Kirsty Nelis, 36, and Tony Collins, 43.

Timeline November 29, 2013

2044hr: The helicopter leaves Glasgow City Heliport on a routine flight

2046 The front seat observer makes a routine transmission to Police Scotland control room using an Airwave radio telling them the aircraft is en route to Oatlands assisting in search for person allegedly struck by train

The helicopeter remains in the Oatlands district for around 33 mins

2121 Pilot advises air traffic control they are clear and requests clearance towards Dalkeith

2141 Aircraft arrives at Dalkeith remaining there for three minutes

2145 Helicopter heads back to Glasgow with 192kg of fuel approximately remaining

2159 Advises air traffic control it is heading for Bothwell

2206 Aircraft arrives and aural attention getter on low fuel has been activated and acknowledged by the pilot This has happened twice. On the third warning it remains illuminated for rest of flight

2219 Pilit informs control that they are returning to Glasgow No further transmission are received

2211:35 to 2221:45 right engine flames out Thirty-two seconds later second one dies

2222:19 Last recorded radar position shows the helicopter at at altitude of 390ft close to accident site. Seconds later it plummets