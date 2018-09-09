SINGER-SONGWRITER George Ezra's chart-topping single Shotgun was the biggest song of the summer, according to official UK charts data.

From June 1 to August 31, Ezra's track accumulated 820,000 combined sales. It fended off competition from One Kiss by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and singer Dua Lipa, which spent eight weeks at number one. The club favourite logged 608,000 combined sales across the three-month period.