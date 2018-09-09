SINGER-SONGWRITER George Ezra's chart-topping single Shotgun was the biggest song of the summer, according to official UK charts data.
From June 1 to August 31, Ezra's track accumulated 820,000 combined sales. It fended off competition from One Kiss by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and singer Dua Lipa, which spent eight weeks at number one. The club favourite logged 608,000 combined sales across the three-month period.
Shotgun spent four non-consecutive weeks in the top spot which were interrupted by comedy duo David Baddiel and Frank Skinner's football anthem Three Lions and Drake's In My Feelings.
The Canadian rapper's tune, which was boosted by a viral video dance challenge that saw celebrities including Will Smith dancing to it, placed third on the summer chart. Drake was also at number six with Nice For What, another cut from this chart-topping album Scorpion.
