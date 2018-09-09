SWEDEN'S Prime Minister Stefan Lofven began the final day of the General Election campaign yesterday by warning about extremism and fascism.
The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) is expected to win around 20 per cent of the vote, becoming the second biggest party in parliament.
Lofven called an SD vote "dangerous" and "counterproductive". He said it was "like trying to quench fire with alcohol".
The nationalist SD doubled its seats in the 2014 election and it is predicted to double them again today.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment