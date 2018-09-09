SWEDEN'S Prime Minister Stefan Lofven began the final day of the General Election campaign yesterday by warning about extremism and fascism.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) is expected to win around 20 per cent of the vote, becoming the second biggest party in parliament.

Lofven called an SD vote "dangerous" and "counterproductive". He said it was "like trying to quench fire with alcohol".

The nationalist SD doubled its seats in the 2014 election and it is predicted to double them again today.